Telesis Bio to Present at Protein Engineering Summit (PEGS Boston 2023)

Showcasing Automated Molecular Biology Workstation for Synthetic Biology and Genomics Applications

SAN DIEGO, May 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Telesis Bio Inc. (NASDAQ: TBIO), a leader in automated multi-omic and synthetic biology solutions, today announced they will be showcasing their benchtop automation solutions for DNA and mRNA synthesis at Protein Engineering Summit (PEGS Boston 2023) which begins today in Boston, Massachusetts. Daniel Gibson, Ph.D., CTO and Co-founder of Telesis Bio and the Telesis Bio team will be discussing Telesis Bio's transformative solutions for addressing synthesis bottlenecks in discovery workflows and enabling rapid candidate screening and evaluation.



Telesis Bio will present in two sessions; Jyotsna Venugopal, Ph.D., Director of Product Marketing, will present "Automated solutions for overcoming synthesis bottlenecks in CAR-T cell therapy workflows" on Tuesday, May 16, and Ankita Das, Ph.D., Senior Product Manager, will present "Sequence in, mRNA out. A new paradigm to accelerate discovery of mRNA vaccines and therapeutics" in the poster session.

The award winning BioXp® system and associated BioXp® De novo and Select synthesis kits enable on-demand and automated synthesis of DNA and mRNA beginning from a customer's sequence or own linear DNA or plasmid DNA, overnight and at the push of a button. The system enables researchers to optimize their discovery workflows by building their construct of interest in days, rather than weeks or months of alternative methods.

"By enabling researchers to overcome the bottleneck created by long lead times to build or buy their DNA or mRNA, they can more efficiently integrate their design-build-test cycles and quickly advance their discovery workflows. We believe our BioXp® system can empower researchers to accelerate drug discovery, particularly in the areas of mRNA therapeutics and vaccines, Antibody discovery and engineering and Cell-Based immunotherapies," said Daniel Gibson, Ph.D., CTO and Co-founder of Telesis Bio.

For more information on the BioXp® system to automate DNA and mRNA synthesis please visit:

DNA synthesis on the BioXp system: https://telesisbio.com/workflows/synthetic-dna/

mRNA synthesis on the BioXp system: https://telesisbio.com/workflows/synthetic-mrna/

About Telesis Bio

Telesis Bio is empowering scientists with the ability to create novel, synthetic biology-enabled solutions for many of humanity's greatest challenges. As inventors of the industry-standard Gibson Assembly® method and the first commercial automated benchtop DNA and mRNA synthesis system, Telesis Bio is enabling rapid, accurate and reproducible writing of DNA and mRNA for numerous downstream markets. The award-winning BioXp® system consolidates, automates, and optimizes the entire synthesis, cloning and amplification workflow. As a result, it delivers virtually error-free synthesis of DNA and RNA at scale within days and hours instead of weeks or months. Scientists around the world are using the technology in their own laboratories to accelerate the design-build-test paradigm for novel, high-value products for precision medicine, biologics drug discovery, vaccine and therapeutic development, genome editing, and cell and gene therapy. Telesis Bio is a public company based in San Diego. For more information, visit www.telesisbio.com.

Telesis Bio, the Telesis Bio logo, Gibson Assembly, and BioXp are trademarks of Telesis Bio Inc.

Forward-Looking Statements

