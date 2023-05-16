Prophecy Market Insights: New Report Meningococcal Vaccine Market Expected to Reach US$ 7.4 Billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 9.5%

COVINA, Calif., May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Prophecy Market Insights "Meningococcal Vaccine Market accounted for US$ 3.0 Billion in 2020 and is estimated to be US$ 7.4 Billion by 2030 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 9.5%".





What is the overview of Meningococcal Vaccine Market?

Meningococcal disease is caused by bacteria called as Neisseria meningitidis and includes infection of spinal cord, brain lining and bloodstream. It usually spreads from nearby infected areas such as the nasal sinuses or from the cerebrospinal fluid.

Growing prevalence of meningitis has given positive impact on target market growth. Increasing immunization initiatives by government and regulatory authorities in prevention of Meningococcal disease is further, expected to fulfill the demand for Meningococcal Vaccine Market growth.

What are the Recent Key Highlights of Meningococcal Vaccine Market?

In March 2023 , GSK announced its positive headline result from phase III clinical trial of 5 in 1 "MenABCWY" combination vaccine where vaccine candidate was well tolerated with Menveo and Bexcero safety profile consistent.

In October 2022, U.S. FDA (Food and Drug Administration) approved "Menveo" (a Meningococcal Oligosaccharide Diphtheria CRM197 Conjugate Vaccine by group A, C, Y, and W-135) for individual of 10 to 55 years old to prevent meningococcal disease.

Who are the Top Key players operating in the Meningococcal Vaccine Market?

Pfizer Inc.

Serum Institute of India ltd.

ltd. Novartis AG

Sanofi

GlaxoSmithKline plc.

Merck & o., Inc.

Report Scope:

Attribute Details Base year for estimation 2020 Forecast period 2023 - 2032 Market representation Revenue in USD Million & CAGR from 2022 - 2032 Accounted in 2020 US$ 3.0 Billion Estimated to be in 2032 US$ 7.4 Billion CAGR 9.5 % Market Segmentation By Type- Bivalent, Quadrivalent and Others By Brand- Menactra, Menveo, Bexsero, Trumenba, Nimenrix and Others. By Age group- Infants(0-2 years), Children & Adults(2 year or above) By Distribution- Private and Government By Vaccine- Polysaccharides, Conjugate, Protein based vaccines Regional scope North America - U.S., Canada Europe - UK, Germany, Spain, France, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe Asia Pacific - Japan, India, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific Latin America - Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America Middle East & Africa - South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Rest of Middle East & Africa Report coverage Revenue forecast, company share, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Customization Scope Avail of customized purchase options to meet your exact research needs. https://www.prophecymarketinsights.com/market_insight/Insight/request-customization/4619

What is Prophecy's Analyst View on Meningococcal Vaccine Market?

Growing awareness among individual regarding Meningococcal disease has become a key factor in market growth. Presence of major key players and ongoing research and development activities is further, anticipated to increase the demand for Meningococcal Vaccine market growth over the forecast period.

What are the different types of Meningococcal vaccines available in the market?

Conjugate Vaccines: Conjugate vaccines are the most widely used and recommended vaccines for meningococcal disease prevention. They are available for multiple serogroups, including serogroups A, C, W, Y, and, in some cases, serogroup B. Conjugate vaccines use a protein from the outer membrane of the meningococcal bacteria combined (conjugated) with a carrier protein to enhance the immune response. Serogroup B Vaccines: Meningococcal serogroup B vaccines are specifically developed to protect against serogroup B meningococcal bacteria, which has been a significant cause of meningococcal disease. These vaccines employ various innovative technologies, such as recombinant proteins or outer membrane vesicles (OMV), to stimulate an immune response. Polysaccharide Vaccines: Polysaccharide vaccines are older versions of meningococcal vaccines that are primarily effective against serogroups A, C, W, and Y. These vaccines use purified polysaccharides from the outer coating of the bacteria to induce an immune response. However, they are generally less effective in children under the age of two and do not provide long-term protection.

What are the Drivers of the Meningococcal Vaccine Market?

Increasing incidence of meningococcal disease

Growing awareness and focus on preventive healthcare

Expanded immunization programs

Technological advancements in vaccine development

Favorable government policies and funding for vaccine development and immunization

Growing demand for combination vaccines

Increasing adoption of meningococcal vaccination in travelers and high-risk populations

Rising demand for meningococcal vaccines in emerging markets

Collaborations and partnerships between vaccine manufacturers and research organizations

Growing research and development activities for new vaccines and treatment options.

What are the Restrains of the Meningococcal Vaccine Market?

Vaccine hesitancy and misinformation leading to lower vaccine uptake

Stringent regulatory requirements for vaccine approval

High costs associated with vaccine production and distribution

Limited access to vaccines in developing countries

Challenges in vaccine storage and transportation, especially in resource-limited settings

Complex manufacturing processes for certain types of meningococcal vaccines

Potential side effects or adverse reactions associated with vaccination

Limited awareness and understanding of meningococcal disease and its vaccination benefits

Lack of robust healthcare infrastructure in some regions impacting vaccine delivery and coverage

Ethical and cultural considerations related to vaccine administration

Competition from generic and biosimilar vaccine manufacturers impacting market share.

