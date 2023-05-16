MINNEAPOLIS & REHOVOT, Israel--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Stratasys Ltd. (Nasdaq: SSYS), a leader in polymer 3D printing solutions, today announced financial results for the first quarter 2023.

First Quarter 2023 Financial Results Compared to First Quarter 2022:

Revenue of $149.4 million, 8.6% lower versus first quarter 2022.

GAAP gross margin of 43.8%, compared to 42.6%.

Non-GAAP gross margin of 47.3%, compared to 47.3%.

GAAP operating loss of $16.8 million, compared to an operating loss of $19.6 million.

Non-GAAP operating income of $1.5 million, compared to non-GAAP operating income of $2.0 million.

GAAP net loss of $22.2 million, or $0.33 per diluted share, compared to a net loss of $20.9 million, or $0.32 per diluted share.

Non-GAAP net income of $1.1 million, or $0.02 per diluted share, compared to non-GAAP net income of $1.2 million, or $0.02 per diluted share.

Adjusted EBITDA of $7.0 million, compared to $8.1 million.

Planned inventory spending resulted in cash used in operations of $17.9 million, compared to cash used in operations of $16.1 million in the year-ago quarter.

Dr. Yoav Zeif, Stratasys' Chief Executive Officer stated, "Stratasys continues to execute our winning strategy, driven by our broad, global, diverse set of systems, materials, and software solutions. Utilization of our systems is growing, resulting in our highest ever quarter for recurring revenues from both consumables and customer service, even as clients' capital budgets remain constrained. Our margin profile remains strong, and we delivered our seventh consecutive quarter of positive adjusted earnings per share, demonstrating the resiliency of our business model."

Dr. Zeif continued, "Engagement with our customers across our entire suite of existing and new technologies remains robust, and we were excited to introduce transformative new dental hardware and materials offerings that will stimulate meaningful future growth. We expect the recently closed addition of Covestro's Additive Manufacturing business to expand our leading position in higher-margin consumables offerings and significantly increase our recurring stream of revenue. Supported by our strong balance sheet, we continue to make the investments to drive disruptive innovation, such as our partnership with CollPlant to transform regenerative medicine. We expect to deliver outsized growth and industry share gains when macroeconomic headwinds subside and the additive manufacturing industry expands."

2023 Financial Outlook:

Based on current market conditions and assuming that the impacts of global inflationary pressures, interest rate hikes and supply chain costs do not impede economic activity further, the Company is raising its revenue guidance and reiterating the remainder of its outlook for 2023:

Full year revenue of $630 million to $670 million.

Sequential quarterly revenue growth, notably higher in the second half.

Based on current logistics and materials costs, full year gross margins of 48.0% to 49.0%, with a majority of the year-over-year improvement in the second half of 2023.

Full year-operating expenses in the range of $290 million to $300 million.

Full year non-GAAP operating margins in a range of 2.5% to 3.5%, with improving profitable contribution through the year.

GAAP net loss of $78 million to $57 million, or ($1.12) to ($0.83) per diluted share.

Non-GAAP net income of $9 million to $17 million, or $0.12 to $0.24 per diluted share.

Adjusted EBITDA of $35 million to $50 million.

Capital expenditures of $20 million to $25 million.

2023 non-GAAP earnings guidance excludes $30 million to $32 million of projected amortization of intangible assets, $28 million to $30 million of share-based compensation expense, and reorganization and other expenses of $15 million to $22 million. 2023 non-GAAP guidance includes tax adjustments of $2 million to $3 million on the above non-GAAP items.

Medium Term Financial Forecast:

In addition, the Company is providing the following forecast for key annual financial metrics:

2024 gross margin above 50% and positive free cash flow.

2026 revenues to grow organically to greater than $1 billion, with adjusted EBITDA margin over 15%.

Appropriate reconciliations between GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures are provided in a table at the end of our press release and slide presentation, with itemized detail concerning the non-GAAP financial measures.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The statements in this press release regarding Stratasys' strategy, and the statements regarding its projected future financial performance, including the financial guidance concerning its expected results for 2023 and beyond, are forward-looking statements reflecting management's current expectations and beliefs. These forward-looking statements are based on current information that is, by its nature, subject to rapid and even abrupt change. Due to risks and uncertainties associated with Stratasys' business, actual results could differ materially from those projected or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: the degree of our success at introducing new or improved products and solutions that gain market share; the degree of growth of the 3D printing market generally; the impact of potential shifts in the prices or margins of the products that we sell or services that we provide, including due to a shift towards lower margin products or services; the impact of competition and new technologies; potential further charges against earnings that we could be required to take due to impairment of additional goodwill or other intangible assets; the extent of our success at successfully consummating and integrating into our existing business acquisitions or investments in new businesses, technologies, products or services; the global macro-economic environment, including headwinds caused by inflation, rising interest rates, unfavorable currency exchange rates and potential recessionary conditions, potential changes in our management and board of directors; global market, political and economic conditions, and in the countries in which we operate in particular; costs and potential liability relating to litigation and regulatory proceedings; risks related to infringement of our intellectual property rights by others or infringement of others' intellectual property rights by us; the extent of our success at maintaining our liquidity and financing our operations and capital needs; the impact of tax regulations on our results of operations and financial condition; and those additional factors referred to in Item 3.D "Key Information - Risk Factors", Item 4, "Information on the Company", Item 5, "Operating and Financial Review and Prospects," and all other parts of our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2022, which we filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, or SEC, on March 3, 2023 (the "2022 Annual Report"). Readers are urged to carefully review and consider the various disclosures made throughout our 2022 Annual Report and the Reports of Foreign Private Issuer on Form 6-K that attach Stratasys' unaudited, condensed consolidated financial statements and its review of its results of operations and financial condition, for the quarterly periods throughout 2023, which will be furnished to the SEC throughout 2023, and our other reports filed with or furnished to the SEC, which are designed to advise interested parties of the risks and factors that may affect our business, financial condition, results of operations and prospects. Any guidance provided, and other forward-looking statements made, in this press release are provided or made (as applicable) as of the date hereof, and Stratasys undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The non-GAAP data included herein, which excludes certain items as described below, are non-GAAP financial measures. Our management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures are useful information for investors and shareholders of our company in gauging our results of operations (i) on an ongoing basis after excluding mergers, acquisitions and divestments related expense or gains and reorganization-related charges or gains, and legal provisions and (ii) excluding non-cash items such as stock-based compensation expenses, acquired intangible assets amortization, including intangible assets amortization related to equity method investments, impairment of long-lived assets and goodwill, revaluation of our investments and the corresponding tax effect of those items. These non-GAAP adjustments either do not reflect actual cash outlays that impact our liquidity and our financial condition or have a non-recurring impact on the statement of operations, as assessed by management. These non-GAAP financial measures are presented to permit investors to more fully understand how management assesses our performance for internal planning and forecasting purposes. The limitations of using these non-GAAP financial measures as performance measures are that they provide a view of our results of operations without including all items indicated above during a period, which may not provide a comparable view of our performance to other companies in our industry. Investors and other readers should consider non-GAAP measures only as supplements to, not as substitutes for or as superior measures to, the measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. Reconciliation between results on a GAAP and non-GAAP basis is provided in a table below.

Stratasys Ltd. Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (in thousands, except share data) March 31, December 31, 2023 2022 ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 209,139 $ 150,470 Short-term deposits 78,448 177,367 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of $0.8 million and $0.9 million as of March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022 144,519 144,739 Inventories 201,997 194,054 Prepaid expenses 8,466 5,767 Other current assets 22,468 27,823 Total current assets 665,037 700,220 Non-current assets Property, plant and equipment, net 196,986 195,063 Goodwill 69,735 64,953 Other intangible assets, net 129,756 121,402 Operating lease right-of-use assets 16,884 18,122 Long-term investments 140,621 141,610 Other non-current assets 18,076 18,420 Total non-current assets 572,058 559,570 Total assets $ 1,237,095 $ 1,259,790 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 54,834 $ 72,921 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 49,554 45,912 Accrued compensation and related benefits 37,261 34,432 Deferred revenues - short term 53,774 50,220 Operating lease liabilities - short term 6,724 7,169 Total current liabilities 202,147 210,654 Non-current liabilities Deferred revenues - long term 25,439 25,214 Deferred income taxes - long term 7,075 5,638 Operating lease liabilities - long term 9,880 10,670 Contingent consideration - long term 24,222 23,707 Other non-current liabilities 23,869 24,475 Total non-current liabilities 90,485 89,704 Total liabilities 292,632 300,358 Equity Ordinary shares, NIS 0.01 nominal value, authorized 180,000 thousands shares; 68,103 thousands shares and 67,086 thousands shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively 190 187 Additional paid-in capital 3,057,157 3,048,915 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (13,808 ) (12,818 ) Accumulated deficit (2,099,076 ) (2,076,852 ) 944,463 959,432 Total liabilities and equity $ 1,237,095 $ 1,259,790

Stratasys Ltd. Consolidated Statements of Operations (in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 2022 (unaudited) (unaudited) Net sales Products $ 100,971 $ 113,073 Services 48,406 50,356 149,377 163,429 Cost of revenues Products 51,113 59,373 Services 32,869 34,379 83,982 93,752 Gross profit 65,395 69,677 Operating expenses Research and development, net 21,475 23,998 Selling, general and administrative 60,717 65,263 82,192 89,261 Operating loss (16,797 ) (19,584 ) Financial income (expenses), net 773 (1,362 ) Loss before income taxes (16,024 ) (20,946 ) Income tax benefit (expenses) (3,775 ) 73 Share in losses of associated companies (2,425 ) (75 ) Net loss $ (22,224 ) $ (20,948 ) Net loss per share Basic $ (0.33 ) $ (0.32 ) Diluted $ (0.33 ) $ (0.32 ) Weighted average ordinary shares outstanding Basic 67,583 65,721 Diluted 67,583 65,721

Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 Non-GAAP 2023 2022 Non-GAAP 2022 GAAP Adjustments Non-GAAP GAAP Adjustments Non-GAAP U.S. dollars and shares in thousands (except per share amounts) Gross profit (1) $ 65,395 $ 5,299 $ 70,694 $ 69,677 $ 7,689 $ 77,366 Operating income (loss) (1,2) (16,797 ) 18,315 1,518 (19,584 ) 21,607 $ 2,023 Net income (loss) attributable to Stratasys Ltd. (1,2,3) (22,224 ) 23,306 1,082 (20,948 ) 22,158 $ 1,210 Net income (loss) per diluted share (4) $ (0.33 ) $ 0.35 $ 0.02 $ (0.32 ) $ 0.34 $ 0.02 (1) Acquired intangible assets amortization expense 4,001 6,966 Non-cash stock-based compensation expense 932 900 Restructuring and other related costs 366 (177 ) 5,299 7,689 (2) Acquired intangible assets amortization expense 2,194 2,225 Non-cash stock-based compensation expense 7,308 7,633 Restructuring and other related costs 1,798 555 Revaluation of investments 580 1,061 Contingent consideration 265 207 Other expenses 871 2,237 13,016 13,918 18,315 21,607 (3) Corresponding tax effect 3,038 145 Equity method related amortization 1,490 - Finance expenses 463 406 4,991 551 $ 23,306 $ 22,158 (4) Weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding - Diluted 67,583 68,080 65,721 67,060

