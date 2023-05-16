YFM Equity Partners Backs £24m Buy-Out of Independent SAP Specialist, Resulting IT

MANCHESTER, England, May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- YFM Equity Partners (YFM) has backed the buy-out of leading UK technology company, Resulting IT, via a £9.3m investment that will enable the business to pursue further growth across the UK and break into new sectors.





In the past two decades, Cheshire based Resulting IT has carved out a strong position in the market as the UK's leading independent provider of Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) expertise. Resulting IT has a strong heritage in leading ERP platform SAP but are technology agnostic and work with other packages such as Oracle, Workday, IFS and MS Dynamics.

The ERP market has seen rapid growth in recent years and is fueled by demand for modernization of core ERP platforms, including the need for SAP customers to migrate to their flagship S/4 HANA solution, and a shift from traditional to cloud-based platforms.

As a business-side ERP consultancy, Resulting IT provides clients with advisory services - helping them to define their ERP strategies, produce technology roadmaps and select delivery partners. It also provides project management support - through its highly-experienced programme managers, who are skilled at steering large, complex projects.

The consultancy has differentiated itself in the marketplace by being independent, and not being aligned to any one ERP. It has a roster of high-profile clients including Transport for London, Asda, Leeds University and NHS 24, and has developed a range of proprietary software tools and products to enhance service delivery.

Stuart Browne, Resulting IT managing director, said: "Securing a partner like YFM validates the strong positioning we've established as the UK's leading independent ERP consultancy.

YFM's investment will enable us to accelerate our growth and extend our services to help even more companies, across a wider range of sectors, without sacrificing quality of delivery.

"Focusing on customer success has been a big part of our own success and, in a market where customer centricity is often an afterthought, we want to maintain our high standards.

"We've had plenty of interest in the business due to our unique positioning in a crowded market, but we felt that private equity offered us the flexibility to continue to build out a real challenger consulting offering."

Mike Clarke, partner at YFM who led the funding, said: "Resulting IT is a fiercely independent and high growth technology consultancy built by expert founders, with customer service at its heart.

"From our first meeting with the team, the chemistry and the importance of a people-centric culture, shared between our two organisations was clear. Resulting IT has repeatedly shown an ability to listen and really understand their clients' needs, which drives the efficiency and effectiveness of any ERP system. The addition of its own tools and products shows the company's potential to develop cutting edge solutions to speed up digital transformation."

The YFM team was led by Mike Clarke and included, Laura Sisson, Ian Waterfield and Gavin Chadwick. Gavin will also be joining the Resulting IT board. Iain McKenzie has also joined the board as non-executive chair (NXC). Iain brings considerable experience to the role, including with former YFM portfolio company FourNet.

ABOUT RESULTING IT

Resulting IT was founded in 2004 by former big 4 Directors and has grown to become the UK's leading independent business-side ERP consultancy.

5 times Northern Tech Award winners, Resulting's 100+ team works with private and public sector clients in the UK, Europe and North America, providing independence advice on ERP strategy, selection, delivery and optimisation.

Resulting's proprietary FusionGraph technology platform enables organisations to visualise complex IT led business transformation initiatives.

For more information, please visit www.resulting-it.com

About YFM

YFM invests £2m to £10m into businesses with strong growth potential located across the UK through a regional network of offices in London, Leeds, Manchester, Reading and Birmingham.

YFM Equity Partners are specialist, independently owned, private equity investors. Having recently celebrated 40 years of investing experience, our portfolio may have changed over the years, but our ethos has remained the same - to support small businesses across the UK in their next phase of growth. We seek to unlock value and growth potential by providing up to £10 million of equity to fuel the development of established business throughout the UK regions. We do this by helping our portfolio companies launch new initiatives, make transformative acquisitions, and upgrade technologies and systems. We are dedicated to working alongside management teams to create long-term value for our investors, the companies we invest in, and make a positive economic impact for the communities in which we work. We manage funds in excess of £420 million which include venture capital trusts and private equity funds.

YFM Equity Partners conducts its investment business through its subsidiary YFM Private Equity Limited which is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FRN: 122120).

For more information, please visit www.yfmep.com or follow us on LinkedIn

