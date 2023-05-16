Parcel Perform and GEODIS Collaborate to Deliver Advanced Logistics Visibility for Global E-Commerce Retailers and Brands

SINGAPORE and LEVALLOIS-PERRET, France, May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Parcel Perform , the leading data and delivery experience platform for e-commerce businesses worldwide, has announced a strategic data relationship with GEODIS , a world leader in transport and logistics.





Through this collaboration, GEODIS is integrating Parcel Perform's data and parcel tracking capabilities into its bespoke visibility platform - GEODIS Visibility. This relationship combines the best of GEODIS' 3PL expertise with Parcel Perform's data expertise and capabilities. Both companies aim to improve carrier visibility, shipment efficiency and customer growth by empowering GEODIS users in America with comprehensive data and leveraging innovative solutions to elevate the logistics industry.

GEODIS Visibility is a real-time platform designed to provide users with 360-degree data views across multiple facets of the supply chain. By offering data feeds and updates on inventory levels, order statuses and shipment locations, e-commerce retailers and brands collaborating with GEODIS can seamlessly monitor their logistics performance across their end-to-end supply chains. In addition, integrating Parcel Perform's data standardization capabilities into GEODIS Visibility will offer customers more in-depth insights and customizable reports on-demand to assess carrier performance and optimize their logistics operations.

"Our relationship with Parcel Perform and integrating their data capabilities into our GEODIS Visibility platform reinforces our commitment to providing our customers with the highest levels of supply chain visibility and control," said Pal Narayanan, EVP, Chief Information Officer, GEODIS in Americas. "Together with Parcel Perform, we're now able to offer our customers even more comprehensive solutions, enabling them to monitor their supply chain operations and remedy immediate action to resolve issues that may arise. As a result, they'll benefit from more efficient operations, greater transparency and a better overall experience."

"The enhanced visibility and data-driven insights that Parcel Perform brings to the table will enable GEODIS to improve their e-commerce offerings while providing a further competitive differentiation in the market," Dana von der Heide, Founder and Chief Commercial Officer at Parcel Perform, explained. "By bringing together our respective strengths, Parcel Perform will empower GEODIS to drive more commercial growth and logistics efficiency for global e-commerce retailers and brands."

With the latest technology and scalable architecture, GEODIS Visibility is poised to transform the logistics industry and deliver a better customer experience. For more information on Parcel Perform, please visit www.parcelperform.com . For more details on GEODIS, please visit www.geodis.com.

About Parcel Perform:

For e-commerce merchants and marketplaces in pursuit of growth in a global, competitive economy, every order counts. Parcel Perform is a team of logistics and data experts setting the bar for the delivery experience from pre-checkout to returns. By harnessing the power of data and integrations our platform helps businesses improve customer lifetime value, lower logistics costs and advance customer service operations, fueling growth and expansion. With Parcel Perform, e-commerce businesses can now make every order, every shipment, and every loyal customer count. For more information, please visit www.parcelperform.com.

About GEODIS:

GEODIS is a leading global logistics provider acknowledged for its expertise across all aspects of the supply chain. As a growth partner to its clients, GEODIS specializes in five lines of business: Supply Chain Optimization, Global Freight Forwarding, Global Contract Logistics, Distribution & Express, and European Road Network. With a global network spanning nearly 170 countries and more than 49,400 employees, GEODIS is ranked no. 6 in its sector across the world. In 2022, GEODIS generated €13.7 billion in revenue.?GEODIS is a company owned by SNCF group.

