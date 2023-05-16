Sustainable Apparel Coalition: 30 x 30: What Does It Mean for the Apparel Industry?

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / May 16, 2023 / Sustainable Apparel Coalition



With 69% of our world's wildlife populations plummeting between 1970 and 2022 due to our unsustainable use of our planet's resources, biodiversity is at a tipping point. The textile and apparel industry has a huge impact on nature. Now more than ever, the sector needs to collaborate to reverse the alarming rate of nature loss to create a thriving, resilient, and just future.

In her latest blog, Amina Razvi, CEO of the Sustainable Apparel Coalition shares her insights on what the United Nations 30x30 goal means for the textile and apparel industry and the immense opportunities the textile and apparel industry has to co-create solutions aimed at creating positive impacts and restore nature.

Read her blog post titled: 30 x 30: what does it mean for the apparel industry? on the SAC website.

