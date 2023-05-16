ProMed Staffing Resources Unveils Enhanced Website Experience

Explore the New Frontier of Healthcare Staffing Solutions With ProMed Staffing Solutions

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 16, 2023 / After months of rigorous efforts put in by its Marketing team, a new chapter is set to begin for ProMed Staffing Resources. The healthcare staffing agency has launched a reimagined website - a digital platform that marks a shift in how it approaches connecting clients and candidates. The agency is thrilled to invite everyone to explore this exciting new venture.

"We are delighted to provide our clients and candidates with a modern resource that is sure to facilitate their search for top-notch healthcare staffing solutions," commented Mendy Hirsch, CEO of ProMed Staffing Resources, at the unveiling of the new website. "Enhancing user experience has been an essential part of our mission this year and we have gone to great lengths to deliver an engaging experience with a sense of authenticity for each individual that visits our website."

Zalman Goldman, President of ProMed Staffing Solutions, added, "Our objective is first and foremost to help our clients locate dependable and high-quality staffing solutions. Furthermore, job seekers from local and travel registered nurses to licensed practical nurses, certified nursing assistants, social workers, administrative assistants, and other healthcare professionals will more easily and effectively garner promising career opportunities. We are certain they will be gratified with the design and performance of our new platform."

Maria Bingeman, Vice-President of ProMed Staffing Services, further explained, "As ProMed Staffing Resources has reached new heights in 2023, our team has taken additional care in crafting an accessible website that ensures our clients and candidates have a seamless experience. We believe this will empower them to navigate our site with ease and clarity so that their attention is always focused on the areas that are of most interest to them."

"Our Marketing team has worked tirelessly to create an immersive, engaging platform to showcase ProMed Staffing Resources and create meaningful connections with our clients and candidates," emphasized Georges Chahwan, Marketing Manager. "Every click and scroll offers a unique, brand-consistent experience with the goal of fostering relationships that truly reflect the values and mission of our staffing agency. Our intuitive, user-oriented design is here to provide an unparalleled healthcare staffing journey," he concluded.

For over three decades, ProMed Staffing Resources has been a leading provider of healthcare staffing services across New York, New Jersey, the Northeast region, and beyond. By delivering innovative workforce solutions coupled with superior personnel management, we strive to satisfy the staffing needs of top-rating hospitals, medical centers, long term care facilities, schools, clinics, correctional and other medical facilities.

Our primary purpose is to facilitate our clients' search for highly qualified candidates and to provide job seekers with inspiring career opportunities.

