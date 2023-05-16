Adpearance Announces Certifications in the Mazda Retail Go to Market+ Program

Mazda selects Adpearance as a certified partner for dealers in their Retail Go To Market+ Program for Digital Advertising, SEO, Ad Technologies, Reputation Management, Social Media, Custom Video Production, and Foureyes®.

LAKE OSWEGO, OR / ACCESSWIRE / May 16, 2023 / Mazda selected Adpearance as a certified partner for dealers in their Retail Go To Market+ Program (RGTM+). Dealers can expect the highest level of success through key services including Digital Advertising, SEO, Ad Technologies, Reputation Management, Social Media, Custom Video Production, and Foureyes®.

"Adpearance is excited to be a part of the Mazda RGTM+ Program, making digital advertising and marketing services accessible to all Mazda dealers," said Maria Alauddin Small, Director of Partnerships at Adpearance. "We are especially pleased to announce that our Video and Streaming Audio Advertising will be available to dealers in the new program."

As a certified partner, Adpearance is offering Mazda dealers targeted digital advertising and marketing solutions at a preferential price point. Dealers that enroll with Adpearance can expect:

Targeted advertising: Advertising campaigns that adhere to Mazda compliance requirements and prioritize conversions, not just clicks, with the best in both tracking and strategy. Dedicated support: Experienced digital advertising strategists work closely with each dealership to track performance, align with sales goals, and transform business results. Google expertise: Adpearance's 2023 Google Premier Partner status enables close communication with the dedicated support team at Google to optimize cutting-edge campaigns for Mazda dealers.

"Our dedicated and experienced team of digital advertising strategists are ready to support Mazda and the dealer-body to achieve our shared goal of improving digital performance with best-in-class technology and unsurpassed execution," continued Alauddin Small. "We're excited to hit the ground running and help Mazda dealers drive success."

Dealers can request a free digital analysis to better understand their current online performance, evaluate how they rank against market competitors, and discover opportunities within the automotive advertising landscape. To learn more about the certified digital marketing services available to Mazda dealers through Adpearance, reach out to Mazda@adpearance.com.

About Adpearance

Adpearance is the digital marketing company obsessed with generating quality leads. Our solutions combine cutting-edge technology, premium tracking, and an expert team to transform business results. For more information, visit www.adpearance.com.

