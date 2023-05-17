DelveInsight Business Research LLP: Chemotherapy-induced Peripheral Neuropathy Market to Witness Upsurge in Growth at a CAGR of 3.1% by 2032, Predicts DelveInsight

The chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy market is expected to show positive growth, mainly attributed to the increased diagnosed prevalence and also the launch of upcoming therapies during the forecast period. Moreover, advances in disease mechanisms have yielded new diagnostic and therapeutic approaches, opening the way to more medical development

As per DelveInsight analysis, the chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy market size in the 7MM was approximately USD 1.5 billion in 2022.

in 2022. According to the assessment done by DelveInsight, the estimated total incident chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy cases in the 7MM were approximately 1.6 million in 2022.

in 2022. Leading chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy companies such as WEX Pharmaceuticals, Laboratorios Dr. Esteve S.A. (ESTEVE), Main Line Health, Ananda Hemp , Inc. (Ananda Professional), AlgoTx, Asahi Kasei , and others are developing novel chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy drugs that can be available in the chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy market in the coming years.

, and others are developing novel chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy drugs that can be available in the chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy market in the coming years. The promising chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy therapies in the pipeline include Halneuron (Tetrodotoxin or TTX), E-52862, Hemp-based CBD, ATX01, Thrombomodulin alfa (ART-123), and others.

Chemotherapy-induced Peripheral Neuropathy Overview

Chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy (CIPN) is a common, dose-dependent side effect of anticancer medications such as platinum, taxanes, epothilones, vinca alkaloids, and newer compounds like bortezomib. It not only causes dose reductions or therapy termination, but it also reduces cancer survivors' quality of life. CIPN occurs in 20% of individuals receiving conventional chemotherapy dosages and in nearly 100% of patients receiving high doses. Clinically, CIPN manifests as sensory, motor, and sometimes autonomic dysfunction. Sensory problems range from modest tingling to scorching pain and hypersensitivity to stimuli. These symptoms frequently involve both hands and feet, and they can expand into a 'glove/stocking' distribution. Symptoms are often symmetrical distally but can be more severe unilaterally. Depending on the agent, the feet are frequently the first to be impacted.

Chemotherapy-induced Peripheral Neuropathy Epidemiology Segmentation

DelveInsight estimates that there were approximately 1.6 million incident cases of CIPN in the 7MM in 2022.

In terms of severity, most patients have been diagnosed with moderate severity. This was followed by mild severity, and the least number was observed for severe cases in the 7MM.

The chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2019-2032 in the 7MM segmented into:

Total Chemotherapy-induced Peripheral Neuropathy Prevalent Cases

Chemotherapy-induced Peripheral Neuropathy Gender-Specific Cases

Chemotherapy-induced Peripheral Neuropathy Age-Specific Cases

Chemotherapy-induced Peripheral Neuropathy Severity-Specific Cases

Chemotherapy-induced Peripheral Neuropathy Treatment Market

There is currently no approved therapy for the treatment of CIPN. The present CIPN treatment landscape relies on off-label therapies to alleviate symptoms in CIPN patients. Off-label therapies commonly prescribed to patients suffering from CIPN symptoms include alpha-2-delta antagonists (anticonvulsants), serotonin-norepinephrine reuptake inhibitors (SNRIs), tricyclic antidepressants (TCAs), opioids, and topical analgesics, all of which are effective treatments for neuropathic pain.

Despite the examination of various medications conventionally used in the treatment of neuropathic pain, no drug has shown efficacy in preventing CIPN. Various vitamins, minerals, botanicals, and non-pharmacologic techniques have also been investigated, with mixed results. Studies of neuropathic pain in cancer patients indicate that drugs such as gabapentin, pregabalin, amitriptyline, and duloxetine, which have been used successfully in non-cancer patients with neuropathic pain, may also be effective for CIPN pain. The size of the CIPN market is entirely determined by the type of nerve damage, symptoms, and location.

In a nutshell, more potential treatment targets are being found due to the identification of novel features of disease etiology. This has resulted in an increase in the number of potential medicines being researched for treating CIPN. It is safe to estimate that the treatment space will undergo major reconstruction between 2023-2032.

Chemotherapy-induced Peripheral Neuropathy Pipeline Therapies and Key Companies

Halneuron (Tetrodotoxin or TTX): WEX Pharmaceuticals

E-52862: Laboratorios Dr. Esteve S.A. (ESTEVE)

(ESTEVE) Hemp-based CBD: Main Line Health/ Ananda Hemp , Inc. (Ananda Professional)

, Inc. (Ananda Professional) ATX01: AlgoTx

Thrombomodulin alfa (ART-123): Asahi Kasei

Chemotherapy-induced Peripheral Neuropathy Market Dynamics

The chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy market dynamics are anticipated to change in the coming years. Private and public sector organizations have taken steps to promote awareness about the condition. Increased public awareness presents a lucrative potential for therapeutic innovation to propel the chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy market. As a result, pharmaceutical companies have increased their investments in drug research and development. Also, several pharmaceutical key players have taken an effort to address the current unmet demands of the chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy market. The chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy market also requires appropriate diagnostic instruments with well-defined indicators.

However, several factors are impeding the growth of the chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy market. Due to the lack of a medication that can prevent or minimize this widespread clinical condition, CIPN represents a significant unmet need for patients. Unmet needs in CIPN include a lack of assessment tools, treatment techniques, and knowledge of the impact. There is currently no approved treatment for CIPN, and off-label therapies are currently dominating the chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy market. Moreover, as no alternative prescription drug has been licensed by regulatory agencies for the treatment of CIPN, many patients in Japan use herbal medicines, which is limiting the growth of the global chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy market.

Report Metrics Details Study Period 2019-2032 Coverage 7MM [the United States, the EU-4 (Italy, Spain, France, and Germany), the United Kingdom, and Japan] Base Year 2019 Chemotherapy-induced Peripheral Neuropathy Market CAGR 3.1 % Chemotherapy-induced Peripheral Neuropathy Market Size in 2022 USD 1.5 Billion Key Chemotherapy-induced Peripheral Neuropathy Companies WEX Pharmaceuticals, Laboratorios Dr. Esteve S.A. (ESTEVE), Main Line Health, Ananda Hemp, Inc. (Ananda Professional), AlgoTx, Asahi Kasei, and others Key Pipeline Chemotherapy-induced Peripheral NeuropathyTherapies Halneuron (Tetrodotoxin or TTX), E-52862, Hemp-based CBD, ATX01, Thrombomodulin alfa (ART-123), and others

Scope of the Chemotherapy-induced Peripheral Neuropathy Market Report

Therapeutic Assessment: Chemotherapy-induced Peripheral Neuropathy current marketed and emerging therapies

Chemotherapy-induced Peripheral Neuropathy current marketed and emerging therapies Chemotherapy-induced Peripheral Neuropathy Market Dynamics: Attribute Analysis of Emerging Chemotherapy-induced Peripheral Neuropathy Drugs

Attribute Analysis of Emerging Chemotherapy-induced Peripheral Neuropathy Drugs Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies

SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies Unmet Needs, KOL's Views, Analyst's Views, Chemotherapy-induced Peripheral Neuropathy Market Access and Reimbursement

