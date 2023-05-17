Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 17.05.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 685 internationalen Medien
Ad-hoc im Fokus der Investoren! Versteckte Botschaft – das Startup und die weltweite Nr. 2!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2P0XB | ISIN: FR0013482791 | Ticker-Symbol: 4AW
Tradegate
17.05.23
18:51 Uhr
2,690 Euro
+0,010
+0,37 %
Branche
Unterhaltung
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
NACON SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NACON SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,6252,72519:42
2,6952,71519:41
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
17.05.2023 | 18:10
139 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

PRESS RELEASE: NACON: A WORLD-FAMOUS FRANCHISE JOINS THE NACON CATALOGUE THIS YEAR

A WORLD-FAMOUS FRANCHISE JOINS THE NACON CATALOGUE THIS YEAR

Lesquin, 17th of May 2023 - NACON is pleased to announce that they have signed a publishing and distribution agreement with Jumpgate AB and Les Editions Albert René for the game Asterix & Obelix: Heroes. Developed by the Jumpgate-studio gameXcite, the game will be available on PC and consoles, including Nintendo Switch, in September 2023.

Until now, the world-famous franchise had been absent from NACON's catalogue, and as an expert in licensed games, NACON is therefore delighted to include it amongst their 2023 releases.

For more than 60 years now, Asterix has delighted fans of all ages around the world. This is also the goal of Asterix & Obelix: Heroes, a game designed with everyone in mind, including gamers, thanks to this brand-new concept set in the world of the famous Gaul.

Asterix & Obelix: Heroes is a card game with RPG mechanics in which players collect their favourite Gaulish heroes and then prepare to attack the Romans. During the adventure, players earn new cards with unique characteristics and take part in challenges and events that are encountered around the map. Fans of the franchise will be pleased to rediscover the iconic locations, characters and art style of Asterix's various adventures over the years.

"We are working closely with Jumpgate AB on different projects and are delighted to be working on this one, which is aimed at millions of fans around the world and at every generation," said Alain Falc, NACON's Chief Executive Officer.

" Asterix & Obelix: Heroes is the most accomplished project based on the Asterix franchise we have developed so far. With the many hours of combat and card collecting it offers, it is the perfect game for console and PC!" said Harald Riegler, CEO of Jumpgate AB.

About NACON:
NACON is a company of the BIGBEN Group founded in 2019 to optimize its know-how through strong synergies in the video game market. By bringing together its 16 development studios, the publishing of AA video games, the design and distribution of premium gaming devices, NACON focuses 30 years of expertise at the service of players. This new unified business unit strengthens NACON's position in the market and enables it to innovate by creating new unique competitive advantages. https://corporate.nacongaming.com/

A propos de Jumpgate AB
Jumpgate AB is an independent video game group founded in 2011 and includes Tableflip Entertainment, based in Visby, Sweden, as well as Tivola Games and gameXcite, both based in Hamburg, Germany. The company produces and publishes original games, and develops games and other digital products for external businesses. The group's companies base their business on well-established collaborations with strong industry partners and have exciting product portfolios with large potential. The concern operates globally, distributes its games across the world and has built a strong international network. For more information, please go to: www.jumpgategames.se

Attachment

  • CP_Asterix & Obelix Heroes_Announcement_EN (https://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/e0f9afc9-5ecc-4eea-94b4-5fa2a5da87f2)

Kostenloser Report: +40% Gewinn nur mit Aktien!
+39,93% Rendite seit Januar — so lautet die Erfolgsbilanz der Aktie der Woche. Damit wurden sowohl der DAX als auch der S&P 500 deutlich outperformt. Wie das genau funktioniert, erklärt Chefradakteur Lars Wißler in seiner Zwischenbilanz.
Hier klicken
© 2023 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.