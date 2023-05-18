Secondary Macronutrients Market worth $48.5 billion by 2028 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Secondary Macronutrients Market is estimated at USD 38.6 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 48.5 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.0% from 2023 to 2028 according to a report published by MarketsandMarkets. Due to the rise in the demand for food such as cereals & grains and fruits & vegetables the global secondary macronutrient market is projected to grow at a robust growth rate. Farmers are becoming more aware of the value of secondary macronutrients in crop production and are turning to these fertilizers to boost yields and quality, further fueling the growth of the market.





Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=45874881

Browse in-depth TOC on "Secondary Macronutrients Market"

233 - Tables

57 - Figures

287 - Pages

Calcium is estimated to be the fastest growing segment during the forecast period

Calcium is considered as the most essential element for higher crop productivity. Calcium helps in the better growth of crops which helps in enhancing the quality and yield of plants. It is also responsible for improving the root growth, improving seed and flower formations, and makes the plants resistant to the various pests and diseases. Better results are seen in the crops such as sugarcane, rice, fruits, and vegetables etc. It also helps in the regulation of plant growth and the development of reproductive structures, including flowers and seeds. Plants that receive adequate calcium are stronger and more resilient, with better resistance to pests and diseases. These are the factors which are considered to drive the market for calcium.

Fruits & vegetables segment is projected as the fastest growing segment during the research period

Fruits & vegetables is the fastest growing segment during the forecasted period. The rise in veganism and vegetarianism has led to an increased demand for fruits and vegetables as these diets tend to rely heavily on plant-based foods. An increasing number of people are becoming more health-conscious, and they recognize the importance of consuming fruits and vegetables to maintain good health. These are the factors that are considered to propel the growth of the secondary macronutrient market.

Liquid form is estimated to be the fastest-growing segment during the review period

Secondary macronutrients can be delivered in liquid form in a variety of ways, including as foliar sprays, fertigation, and soil drenches. This gives farmers the freedom to select the optimal technique for their individual crop and growing environment. Secondary macronutrients in liquid form are simple to combine with water or other fertilizers to make a homogenous solution. By doing this, farmers can make sure that the nutrients are dispersed uniformly over the field, which will result in more consistent crop development and higher yields. These are the factors which are driving the growth of the segment.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=45874881

South America is estimated to be the fastest growing region during the study period

South America is the fastest growing region in the secondary macronutrients market. South America has a large agricultural sector, which is a significant contributor to the region's economy. The use of secondary macronutrient fertilizers can help farmers improve crop yields and profitability. The availability of secondary macronutrient fertilizers is increasing in the South America region, making it easier and more cost-effective for farmers to use these fertilizers. Many South American countries export agricultural products to other countries, and the use of secondary macronutrient fertilizers can help ensure that these products meet the quality standards required by export markets. and hence it is projected to foster at a higher rate in the secondary macronutrients market.

Eminent players operating in the secondary macronutrients market are Nutrien Ltd. (Canada), Yara (Norway), The Mosaic Company (US), Israel Chemicals Ltd. (Israel), K+S Aktiengesellschaft (Germany), IFFCO (India), Deepak Fertilisers and Petrochemicals Corporation Ltd. (India), Coromandel International Ltd (India), Koch Industries, INC. (US) and Nufarm (Australia) among others.

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=45874881

Browse Adjacent Reports @ Agriculture Industry Market Research Reports & Consulting

Related Reports:

Agrochemicals Market by Type (Fertilizers, Pesticides), Crop Type (Cerelas & Grains, Oilseeds & Pulses, Fruits & Vegetables), Fertilizers Type, Pesticide Type (Insecticides, Herbicides, Fungicides, Nematicides) and Region - Global Forecast to 2028

Agricultural Biologicals Market by Function, Product Type (Microbials, Macrobials, Semiochemicals, Natural products), Mode of Application (Foliar Spray, Soil and Seed treatment), Crop Type and Region - Global Forecast to 2027

Top Trends in the Agricultural Biologicals Market by Agricultural Biologicals, Biocontrols, Bio fungicides, Bioinsecticides, Bio nematicides, Biostimulants, Biofertilizers, Inoculants, Pheromones, Biological Seed Treatment - Global Forecast to 2026

About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/secondary-macronutrient-market.asp

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/secondary-macronutrient.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/secondary-macronutrients-market-worth-48-5-billion-by-2028--exclusive-report-by-marketsandmarkets-301828229.html