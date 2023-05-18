IBN: NetworkNewsWire Continues Multi-Year Collaboration as Official Newswire for FinovateSpring 2023

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 18, 2023 / (via IBN) NetworkNewsWire ("NNW"), a multifaceted financial news and publishing company part of IBN ("InvestorBrandNetwork"), today announces that it will once again serve as the official newswire of FinovateSpring. Produced by London-based Informa, an international events, digital services and academic knowledge group, FinovateSpring will be held on May 23-25, 2023, at the Marriot Marquis San Francisco in California.

The event focuses on introducing knowledgeable attendees to cutting-edge technologies in the world of global finance and presenting a detailed roadmap for building a competitive edge in this rapidly changing space.

The event features more than 100 renowned speakers who will each share their unique perspectives in a variety of formats, including keynotes, general sessions, panel discussions and fireside chats.

More than 1,200 participants are expected to be in attendance, including C-suite executives and senior leadership from marquee financial institutions, disruptive innovators, fintech pioneers, media representatives and civil servants.

Industry veterans will engage with attendees on a variety of issues such as:

Lasting changes in financial institutions and the nature of money

Capitalizing on competitive advantages

The role of the Metaverse in banking

Driving institutional competitiveness

Facilitating financial inclusion

In the upcoming event, Finovate has introduced several new features, including themed demo sessions, interactive executive briefings, a digitalization war game, a fintech fight club, an expanded startup booster and dedicated content for community banks and credit unions.

In its capacity as the official newswire for the event, NNW will combine traditional wire-grade dissemination, article syndication and multi-brand social media distribution to generate wider and deeper interest across target markets. Other brand management strategies deployed will include content curation to heighten visibility among investors, journalists, consumers and the general public.

IBN will leverage its array of state-of-the-art solutions to heighten recognition and drive the outreach of invited speakers, startup founders, exhibitors and the overall event through a network of digital channels and best-in-class communications strategies. Today, IBN's coverage extends to 5,000+ syndication partners as well as 60+ IBN brands that collectively amplify reach to a network of 2+ million likes, followers and subscribers.

"We are always pleased to collaborate with IBN and NNW. They have consistently helped make Finovate's events a greater success and extend the influence of each conference far beyond the on-site venues," said Greg Palmer, VP of Finovate. "Through their social media coverage and outreach capabilities, IBN positions us well to reach larger online audiences as we drive meaningful relationships among our growing number of attendees and exhibitors."

"IBN is honored to drive increased recognition for Finovate on an ongoing basis as we continue to work with their amazing team on all of their events," said Jonathan Keim, director of communications of IBN. "It is the premier conference series in the space and well suited for anyone interested in the latest fintech innovations taking place."

