Brandessence Market Research and Consulting Private Limited: Cystic Fibrosis Therapeutics Market to Grow Substantially by 2029 - Brandessence Market Research

LONDON, May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cystic fibrosis (CF), a challenging genetic disorder affecting the lungs and digestive system, has experienced remarkable advancements in therapeutics, instilling hope and enhancing the quality of life for those affected. This progressive disease involves the production of thick mucus, chronic lung infections, and compromised digestion. The realm of CF therapeutics has witnessed noteworthy breakthroughs by targeting the root cause of the condition-mutations in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene. Innovative treatments, such as CFTR modulators, have emerged with the goal of rectifying the flawed CFTR protein and reinstating its normal functionality. These modulators can be customized to address specific CF mutations, thereby providing personalized therapy options. Clinical trials and real-world data have yielded promising outcomes associated with CFTR modulators, showcasing improvements in lung function, decreased exacerbations, and enhanced nutritional status among patients. The advent of these targeted therapies has initiated a transformative shift in the CF treatment paradigm, representing a significant milestone in the management of this chronic condition.





The global cystic fibrosis therapeutics market research report by Brandessence Market Research provides a comprehensive analysis of the industry, offering valuable insights into the current market trends, growth drivers, challenges, and future prospects. The report encompasses a wide range of offerings, including a detailed overview of the market landscape, key players, competitive analysis, and market segmentation. The global cystic fibrosis therapeutics market research report provides a comprehensive analysis of the industry, offering valuable insights into the current market trends, growth drivers, challenges, and future prospects. The report encompasses a wide range of offerings, including a detailed overview of the market landscape, key players, competitive analysis, and market segmentation.

Key Takeaways

The Cystic Fibrosis Therapeutics Market is slated to expand at a CAGR of 16.2%.

Increasing prevalence and diagnosis of cystic fibrosis, along with rising popularity of personalized medicine are aiding market expansion.

The cystic fibrosis therapeutics market in the Middle East and Africa (MEA) region is experiencing steady growth due to the rising cognizance and improved diagnosis of cystic fibrosis.

The Global Cystic Fibrosis Therapeutics Market is valued at USD 10.74 Billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 30.71 Billion by 2029 with a CAGR of 16.2% over the forecast period.

Key Trends and Dynamics of Global Cystic Fibrosis Market

Increasing prevalence and diagnosis of cystic fibrosis, along with rising popularity of personalized medicine and targeted therapies are augmenting the outlook of this market. Also, growing investment in research and development for cystic fibrosis therapeutics is another growth propellant for this market. Besides, supportive government policies, and rising awareness among healthcare professionals are creating lucrative opportunities for this industry vertical to prosper.

Major Growth Drivers

Growing popularity of personalized medicines: The growing trend towards personalized medicine is another significant driver in the cystic fibrosis therapeutics market. With advancements in genetic testing and understanding of specific CF mutations, there is a shift towards tailoring treatments to individual patients. This approach allows for more targeted therapies and better treatment outcomes, driving the demand for personalized cystic fibrosis therapeutics and fuelling market growth.

Rising Awareness and Diagnosis Rates: Increasing awareness about cystic fibrosis and improved diagnostic techniques have led to higher diagnosis rates globally. As more cases of cystic fibrosis are identified, the demand for effective therapeutics rises correspondingly. This increased awareness and early diagnosis contribute to market growth as patients seek appropriate treatments and management strategies to improve their quality of life.

Challenges

Expensive treatment costs- One of the major challenges in the cystic fibrosis therapeutics market is the high cost associated with the treatment. The development and production of innovative therapies, such as CFTR modulators, involve significant research and investment. As a result, these therapies often come with a hefty price tag, posing financial barriers for patients and healthcare systems. Access to affordable cystic fibrosis therapeutics remains a challenge, hindering widespread adoption and potentially limiting patient outcomes.

Competitive Landscape of Cystic Fibrosis Therapeutics Market

The prominent players defining the competitive terrain of this business sphere are AbbVie Inc., Gilead Sciences, Novartis International AG, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, Proteostasis Therapeutics, Mylan N.V., Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Sanofi S.A., Galapagos NV, Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A., Savara Inc., Translate Bio Inc., Kamada Ltd., Alaxia SAS, Celtaxsys, Insmed Incorporated, and Others.

Segmental Assessment

By drug class, the antibiotics segment is reckoned to amass notable gains over 2022-2029 since antibiotics are essential in treating and preventing these infections, thereby improving lung function and overall patient health.

Based on route of administration, the inhaled drugs segment is anticipated to showcase significant returns. This is credited to the targeted delivery of inhaled drugs to the lungs, convenience for patients, localized effects, and advancements in inhalation technology.

Geographical Analysis & Landscape

Middle East & Africa Cystic Fibrosis Therapeutics Market

The cystic fibrosis therapeutics market in the Middle East and Africa (MEA) region is experiencing steady growth due to the rising cognizance and improved diagnosis of cystic fibrosis, advancements in medical infrastructure, along with increased medical expenditure. Furthermore, presence of prominent players, rising R&D investments, along with technological advancements in the field are adding traction to the growth of this regional market.

Europe

Europe is reckoned to emerge as one of the fastest growing regions in this industry. This is attributable to the rapidly evolving healthcare infrastructure, rising prevalence of the target ailments, and presence of favourable healthcare reimbursement scenario.

Opportunities

Advancements in CFTR Modulators: The development and increasing availability of CFTR modulators have emerged as a major growth driver in the cystic fibrosis therapeutics market. These innovative therapies aim to correct the underlying genetic mutations responsible for cystic fibrosis, leading to improved lung function and overall patient outcomes. Ongoing research and development efforts in this area are expected to drive market growth by offering more effective and personalized treatment options.

Major Developments in Cystic Fibrosis Therapeutics Market

Acquisitions

In 2019, AbbVie announced the acquisition of Allergen with an aim to diversify its portfolio and expand its presence in this industry.

In 2021, Vertex Pharmaceuticals announced the acquisition of Semma Therapeutics with an aim to strengthen its position in the field of regenerative medicine and expands its pipeline of innovative therapies for cystic fibrosis.

Partnership

In 2019, Galapagos NV, a biotechnology company, entered into a partnership with Gilead Sciences, a leading pharmaceutical company. The partnership aims to develop and commercialize novel therapies for various diseases, including cystic fibrosis.

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Threat of New Entrants: The threat of new entrants into the cystic fibrosis therapeutics market is relatively low. Developing new therapies for cystic fibrosis requires significant investment in research and development, clinical trials, and regulatory approvals. Additionally, existing players in the market have established strong expertise, intellectual property rights, and distribution networks. These factors create barriers to entry, making it challenging for new entrants to compete effectively.

Bargaining Power of Buyers: The bargaining power of buyers in the cystic fibrosis therapeutics market is moderate. Buyers, such as healthcare providers and patients, seek effective treatments at reasonable prices. However, the limited number of available therapies for cystic fibrosis and the critical nature of these treatments give pharmaceutical companies some leverage. Buyers often rely on these companies to provide life-saving medications, reducing their bargaining power to some extent.

Bargaining Power of Suppliers: The bargaining power of suppliers in the cystic fibrosis therapeutics market is moderate to high. Suppliers of key components, such as active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs), play a crucial role in the manufacturing of therapeutics. Pharmaceutical companies depend on reliable and quality supplies to develop their products. However, if there are limited suppliers or a shortage of critical materials, suppliers can exert significant influence and negotiate favourable terms.

Threat of Substitutes: The threat of substitutes in the cystic fibrosis therapeutics market is relatively low. Cystic fibrosis is a complex genetic disorder with limited alternative treatment options. While supportive therapies and treatments can help manage symptoms, there are no direct substitutes that can address the underlying cause of the disease. This lack of viable substitutes strengthens the position of existing cystic fibrosis therapeutics in the market.

Competitive Rivalry: The intensity of competitive rivalry in the cystic fibrosis therapeutics market is high. The market is dominated by a few major pharmaceutical companies that have developed and commercialized CFTR modulators and other targeted therapies. Competition is driven by factors such as drug efficacy, safety profiles, pricing strategies, market access, and ongoing research and development efforts. Continuous innovation and the pursuit of market exclusivity create a competitive environment within the cystic fibrosis therapeutics market.

North America

U.S, Canada

Europe

Germany , France , U.K., Italy , Spain , Sweden , Netherland, Turkey , Switzerland , Belgium , Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

South Korea , Japan , China , India , Australia , Philippines , Singapore , Malaysia , Thailand , Indonesia , Rest Of APAC

Latin America

Mexico , Colombia , Brazil , Argentina , Peru , Rest of Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia , UAE, Egypt , South Africa , Rest Of MEA

