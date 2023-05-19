The platform is a step towards addressing the serious issue of joblessness in Nigeria.

Uyo, Nigeria--(Newsfile Corp. - May 19, 2023) - A new job recruitment platform, Recruitment Board, has been launched in Nigeria, aimed at providing millions of job seekers in the country with the latest information on vacancies in diverse sectors of the Nigerian economy, including the military and government. Nigeria is currently facing a serious issue of high joblessness, with a high rate of unemployment among young people, which, according to estimates from Global Audit and Tax advisory firm, KPMG, is estimated at an 40.6% in 2023. The Recruitment Board platform seeks to address this issue by offering tips and resources to help candidates increase their odds of success during the job application process.

The platform features comprehensive recruitment guides written in an easy-to-understand language, making it accessible to job seekers from all backgrounds and stages of their careers. The resources cover various topics such as resume writing, cover letters, and interview preparation, providing a one-stop option for all the information needed to secure employment in Nigeria.

During the launch of the platform, Nsisong Ene, a representative for the platform, said, "As a Nigerian platform for Nigerians, we are proud to be a part of providing solutions for the biggest problem facing the country. The Recruitment Board will simplify the job search process and improve the chances of success for fresh graduates and frustrated job seekers by giving regularly updated information on job opportunities and application tips. They don't have to go to multiple sites and keep track of their application and only rely on our site. Our team is passionate about assisting millions of job seekers in the country in finding meaningful employment."

The company invested heavily in designing the platform to be as user-friendly as possible. Job seekers searching for job opportunities can filter for jobs according to location, industry, and job type. Readers can also bookmark the page to get regular updates, and also subscribe to the newsletter and email notifications for new job openings that match their search criteria.

Nsisong Ene continued, "The recruitment platform will help applicants stay informed about the latest developments in the labour market and ensures that they never miss out on any opportunity in the future. Our team stays in touch with organizations in the private and public sectors in Nigeria to provide visitors with information about the latest jobs available in the country."

Job seekers interested in learning more can visit their website today for more information.

