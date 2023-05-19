Anzeige
Freitag, 19.05.2023
PR Newswire
19.05.2023 | 10:06
Global Centre for Climate Mobility: Senior Delegation from Tuvalu Urges Urgent Climate Action and Global Settlement for Pacific Atoll States

NEW YORK, May 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Centre for Climate Mobility -- A senior delegation from Tuvalu, one of the world's most climate vulnerable countries, is visiting Geneva, Copenhagen, Paris, and Berlin to meet with senior government officials, UN representatives and civil society, and discuss the urgent need for climate action.

Global Centre for Climate Mobility

Pacific island countries account for less than 0.03% of global emissions but bear the brunt of its impacts. In this century, Pacific islands will lose considerable land territory with the Pacific Atoll countries (Tuvalu, Kiribati, and the Marshall Islands) at the forefront of an existential crisis, facing virtual total inundation of their lands by rising sea level.

Tuvalu, Kiribati and the Marshall Islands have called for urgent global action. The Rising Nations Initiative, launched by Heads of States in September 2022, aims to protect the statehood of Pacific Atoll countries, preserve their sovereignty, and safeguard the rights and heritage of affected populations. It also calls for a global settlement to guarantee these nation states a permanent existence beyond the inhabitable lifetime of their atoll homes.

"The science is clear, and the urgency is palpable. The time for individual actions alone has passed; we need swift and decisive international action to protect our people, land, and statehood," said H.E. Seve Paeniu, Tuvalu's Minister of Finance and Climate Change.

During the delegation's visit to Europe, they will raise awareness of the unprecedented emergency facing the Pacific Atoll countries and call for greater international support. In Paris, Tuvalu also ratified the World Heritage Convention at UNESCO Headquarters, a first step in securing global recognition of the need to protect its culture and heritage.

"We are acutely conscious of the consequences of inaction. Every effort counts in the fight against climate change. As we embark on this trip, we are reminded of the immense stakes for our small island nation," said Ambassador Samuelu Laloniu, Special Envoy of the Government of Tuvalu for the Rising Nations Initiative.

"As a young person living in Tuvalu, I know firsthand the impacts of climate change. But rather than feeling powerless, I'm inspired by the resilience of my community. We must work together to find solutions that not only protect Tuvalu, but also ensure a sustainable future for young people across the world," said Grace Malie, Rising Nations Initiative Youth delegate.

More information: https://bit.ly/RNI-Intro

Contact:
David Lonnberg, lonnberg@climatemobility.org, +1-347-836-2121

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2052908/1_GCCM_primary_horizontal_RGB_blue__6_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/senior-delegation-from-tuvalu-urges-urgent-climate-action-and-global-settlement-for-pacific-atoll-states-301829361.html

© 2023 PR Newswire
