Coated Fabrics Market worth $29.8 billion by 2028 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, May 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The report "Coated Fabrics Market by Product Type (Polymer-coated Fabrics, Rubber-coated Fabrics and Fabric-backed Wall Coverings), Application (Transportation, Protective Clothing, Roofing, Awnings & Canopies), & Region - Global Forecast to 2028", size was USD 23.7 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 29.8 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.9% from 2023 to 2028.





The market is projected to grow due to rapid industrialization in emerging economies and innovative product development in protective clothing. The innovations are featured to meet the vital properties of coated fabrics products for different applications. Coated fabrics can serve a range of safety benefits and there is growing demand for safety measures in automobiles, aircraft, and other types of transportation. Therefore, there is a crucial need to increase coated fabrics production to sustain the demand.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Coated Fabrics Market"

289 - Tables

52 - Figures

232 - Pages

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=64354822

Protective Clothing's was the fastest growing application of the coated fabrics market, in terms of value, in 2022.

Due to the increased demand from the healthcare industry, stringent regulations and standards, technical improvements, and increasing awareness about workplace safety. Protective clothing manufacturer prefer coated fabrics as it has advantages in terms of safety, performance, and sustainability. The technological development in the coated fabrics advances its performance, durability, and functionality. This is projected to drive the in the protective clothing application in coated fabrics market.

Polymer-coated fabrics segment is estimated to be the largest product type of the coated fabrics, in terms of value, during the forecast period.

Polymer coated fabrics, such as polyurethane (PU), polyvinyl chloride (PVC), and polyethylene (PE), have emerged as a preferred alternative in the coated fabrics market. Their popularity stems from their exceptional versatility, offering a wide range of applications across various industries. These coated fabrics are known for their impressive durability, which ensures long-lasting performance even in demanding environments. This has indicated to their dominance in the coated fabrics market.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=64354822

Asia Pacific is estimated to be the largest market for the coated fabrics market, in terms of value, during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is projected to be the largest market for coated fabrics, driven by the high economic growth due to growing automotive & chemical industries and the rising population in region especially in India and China. There is high growth seen in protective clothing segments in this region due to increased government regulations for safety concerns in various industries such as transportation, chemical, oil & gas, construction, and residential housing. This is due to growing economic conditions, rising GDP, active manufacturing sectors and healthcare sectors in emerging countries. Due to these reasons the demand for coated fabrics in Asia Pacific region is increased.

Market Players

The key players in the Coated Fabrics Market include Continental AG (Germany), Trelleborg AB (Sweden), Serge Ferrari Group (France), Saint-Gobain S.A. (France), and Freudenberg Group (Germany).

Browse Adjacent Market: Yarns, Fabric and Textile Market Research Reports & Consulting

Related Reports:

Polymer Coated Fabrics Market - Global Forecast to 2024

Protective Clothing Market- Global Forecast to 2025

About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/coated-fabric-market.asp

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/coated-fabric.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/coated-fabrics-market-worth-29-8-billion-by-2028--exclusive-report-by-marketsandmarkets-301829329.html