StrongTerm, LLC: StrongTerm Launches Innovative Platform to Provide Smart, Long-Term Financing for Small Businesses

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 19, 2023 / StrongTerm, a new financial technology company, has officially launched its platform aimed at helping small businesses secure affordable, responsible, long-term financing. The platform, which can be found at www.strongterm.com, combines advanced AI with human expertise to connect small business owners with streamlined "score and go" SBA loans, as well as other custom affordable financing options that meet their unique needs.

StrongTerm: Smart Financing for Small Businesses

"Our goal is to empower small businesses with the financing they need to grow and succeed while making the process as simple as possible," said Connor Perkey, Founder of StrongTerm. "By combining AI with human expertise, we are able to provide small business owners with personalized support and guidance throughout the loan application process. Our 'score and go' feature allows small businesses to receive a decision on their loan application in as fast as 24-48 hours, enabling them to focus on what they do best."

StrongTerm offers a client-friendly experience, making it easy for small business owners to submit loan applications and receive fast, accurate responses. In addition to its "score and go" working capital SBA loans of up to $150,000 for eligible businesses, StrongTerm also offers SBA loans of up to $350,000 through its marketplace in addition to a range of low-cost non-SBA options.

"Our marketplace allows small businesses to access a wide range of low-cost financing options from FDIC-insured banking partners, all in one place," said Perkey. "We believe that providing small businesses with access to affordable, responsible financing is critical to their success, and we are committed to making this process as easy and simple as possible."

StrongTerm's platform leverages advanced AI algorithms to connect small business owners with financing options that best fit their unique needs. The company's experienced lending experts provide personalized support and guidance throughout the loan application process, helping small businesses navigate the complexities of financing.

For more information on StrongTerm and its innovative financing solutions for small businesses, visit the website at www.strongterm.com/apply.

