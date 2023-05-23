Milano, Italy--(Newsfile Corp. - May 22, 2023) - Your Boat Holiday (YBH), a leading luxury yacht charter company, announces its recent participation in several renowned yacht shows, providing clients with exclusive access to some of the world's most exquisite vessels.





Your Boat Holiday, a luxury yacht charter company

The company's presence at these prestigious events showcased its commitment to offering unparalleled experiences to its discerning clientele.

YBH was at the MYBA Charter Show, held from April 24th to 27th, 2023, in Marina Port Vell, Barcelona. Celebrating its 33rd edition, the MYBA Charter Show featured over 20 yachts available for broker viewings. Among the impressive selection were notable vessels such as Nero, Boadicea, Siren Joy, and Artisan, offering visitors a glimpse into the epitome of luxury on the seas.

YBH also participated in the MEDYS Mediterranean Yacht Show, powered by the Greek Yachting Association (GYA), from April 29th to May 3rd, 2023, in Napflio. At the 8th edition of this esteemed event, the MEDYS Mediterranean Yacht Show showcased more than 90 yachts available for broker viewings. YBH took advantage of this chance to give clients a first-hand look at a wide range of luxurious boats, making sure that their charters would be truly unforgettable.

Further establishing its presence, YBH attended the TYBA Yacht Charter Show, held from May 5th to 9th, 2023, in Gocek. On its 4th edition, the event featured over 50 yachts available for broker viewings.

YBH was also present at the ECPY Open Houses, which took place on April 6th, May 15th, and 16th, 2023. This gathering, organized by the European Committee for Professional Yachting (ECPY), provided YBH with a platform to connect with industry professionals and showcase its services and offerings.

Giulia Di Leo, CEO of Your Boat Holiday, expressed her enthusiasm about the company's participation in these prestigious yacht shows. She stated, "Attending these remarkable events allows us to present our clients with exclusive views of the world's most exceptional yachts. It is an opportunity to showcase the level of luxury and personalized experiences that Your Boat Holiday provides, ensuring unforgettable moments on the seas."

For more information on Your Boat Holiday's future events, visit its website at www.yourboatholiday.com.

About Your Boat Holiday

Your Boat Holiday (YBH) is a luxury yacht charter company specializing in tailor-made private crewed yacht charters, yacht sales, and management services. With over 10 years of industry experience, YBH is known for its exceptional customer service, efficiency, and immediate response to client inquiries. The company is dedicated to delivering unforgettable experiences, offering comprehensive services to VIP, HNWI, and UHNWI clients worldwide.

Contact Information:

Name: Giulia Di Leo, Founder & General Manager

Email: giulia_dileo@yourboatholiday.com

Phone: +393343600997

Website: https://www.yourboatholiday.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/166955