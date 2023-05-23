Transaction Network Services (TNS) is now live within the Nasdaq Nordic colocation data center enabling the organization to offer managed hosting services and exchange access via Layer 1 connectivity to Nasdaq Nordic's Equity and Derivatives markets.

This new location has been integrated into the TNS low latency network, allowing TNS to provide firms, including market data vendors and exchange members, with market data and order entry access to the Nasdaq Nordic equities and derivatives markets and any location on the TNS backbone around the world.

Based in Stockholm, Nasdaq Nordic operates equities markets in the Nordic and Baltic regions of Europe. This covers the Baltic, Copenhagen, Helsinki, Iceland and Stockholm markets. In addition to equities, it also operates derivatives exchanges that offer stock index futures including OMXS30 futures and energy derivatives.

"We are delighted to add this latest exchange solution to further strengthen our European exchange connectivity and managed hosting capabilities," said Jeff Mezger, TNS' Vice President of Product Management, Financial Markets. "We also remain focused on delivering market data to any location globally, via our low latency backbone which is specifically designed to minimize network latency and packet loss."

This most recent announcement is part of a planned expansion of TNS' European managed hosting and Layer 1 offering, which already covers colocation within BME, CBOE Europe, Deutsche Boerse, Euronext and LSE data centers. Other European exchanges supported by TNS for market data and exchange access include LME, SIX Swiss and Vienna Stock Exchange.

Importantly, as a registered data vendor within the Nasdaq Nordic exchange, TNS can deliver the offering to its customers at a lower overall cost compared to a DIY approach, enabling trading firms to focus on their core business, instead of diverting the attention of internal resources to maintain an extensive specialized infrastructure.

TNS brings together over 2,800 financial community endpoints, supported by a global, 125-strong point-of-presence footprint. Specifically designed and engineered to address the needs of financial market participants worldwide, TNS offers a range of connectivity, colocation, cloud, market data and VPN solutions within its Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) portfolio. These solutions are monitored 24x7x365 by TNS' Network Operations Centers in the US, UK, Australia and Malaysia. For further information visit www.tnsi.com.

About Transaction Network Services (TNS)

Founded in 1990, and with headquarters across USA, Europe and Asia, TNS is a leading provider of mission-critical infrastructure, connectivity, market data and analytic services for the Financial Markets community. Delivered as a fully managed Infrastructure-as-a-Service offering, TNS provides an unrivalled global mission-critical footprint that significantly reduces the burdens, complexities and costs attributed to firms 'going direct'. Through its ultra-low latency connectivity, its global market data offerings and its dedicated 24x7x365 local support, TNS remains the trusted solution provider to more than 750 counterparties globally.

