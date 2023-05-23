DJ Trio Group(1710.HK)Unveils New Plant in the Center of Greater Bay Area, showing Expanded Production Capacity with Digitalised Lines and Deltrix EV Charging Solution

Trio Industrial Electronics Group Limited Stock code: 1710.HK Trio Group Unveils New Plant in the Center of Greater Bay Area, showing Expanded Production Capacity with Digitalised Lines and Deltrix EV Charging Solution

[Hong Kong - 23 May 2023] Trio Industrial Electronics Group Limited ("Trio Group" or "The Group", Stock code: 1710), a leading manufacturer and distributor of advanced industrial electronic components and products in Hong Kong, is pleased to announce the opening of the new factory in Dongyong Town, Nansha, Guangzhou on 18th May 2023. Ms. Wu Jin, Dongyong Town Mayor and deputy secretary of the Party; Ms. Zheng Yanyun, member of the Party Committee; Mr. Liang Jieming, Deputy Mayor of Dongyong Town were the main ceremony guests. They hosted the ribbon cutting ceremony on stage with Mr. Cecil Wong,Trio Group's Chairman and Executive Director, Mr. Eddie Kwan, Chief Executive Officer and three Executive Directors, including Mr. Tai Leung Lam, Mr. Joe Mac Carthy and Mr. Lo Ka Kei. After the ceremony, the completion of the two new factory buildings was announced and production commenced.

The new factory consists of two buildings with a total of 25,000 square meters. Equipped with highly automated and digitalised production lines, it will further enhance the Group's ability to produce high-value and heavy products in a large scale, with higher production efficiency and capacity. The new factory buildings, adjacent to the existing factory, with a total of 46,700 square meters has achieved the Industry 4.0 recognition and with the I4.0 Level 1i certification. This certification confirms the building's advanced technological capabilities. Currently, the Group has been devoted to developing EV charging solutions under its own brand name. With the new operation facilities on stream, the Group will achieve a substantial increase in its production capacity and acceleration in growing its EV charging products business.

Ms Wu Jin , Dongyong Town Mayor warmly congratulated the completion of Trio Group's new factory. She described the group as a leading player in the domestic electronic industry, consistently staying ahead of its peers in technology, production scale, and product quality. The new factory, which is the first of its kind in Nansha district, represents a demonstration of industrial park upgrading and efficiency at the town level, and is included in the 2019 Guangzhou industrial park upgrading and efficiency pilot project. She hoped the group will leverage the new established factory to expand production capacity in emerging industries such as charging and energy-saving equipment, and grow alongside the fast-developing Nansha district."

Mr. Cecil Wong, Trio Group's Chairman and Executive Director delivered the speech, ' I see the changes at Trio Group. Today we are adding two new factory buildings, with state-of-the-art facilities; we start to develop a new product line of EV chargers under our own brand name "Deltrix"; almost 100 honorable guests came over to our ceremony, including Ms Wu, Dongyong Town Mayor and other government officials; reputable investors; bankers; funds; long term customers; suppliers and social media, etc. Trio Group staff would strive their very best to open a new page for the sake of building the business to the next high level. 40 years have passed, taking the opportunity of this momentous occasion, I sincerely hope my colleagues will enjoy this moment of success of Trio Group.' Mr. Lo Ka Kei Jun,Trio Group's Executive Director expressed his deepest gratitude to all customer's trust and support. He emphasised that Trio Group has full confidence in the Nansha New district. In the future, Trio Group will continue to expand its business with determination, making the necessary contributions to the economic development of the region as expected of a group of its stature. 2023 marks Trio Group's 40th anniversary, which is a memorable occasion. The Group achieved a total revenue of HKD 978 million and net profit of HKD 45.4 million , representing the wide recognition of Trio Group's products in the market. Going forward, the Group will continue to enhance factory automation, increase production capacity, build a skilled team and prove to the world of the Group's capability as an appreciation of various parties' long-term support and trust.

About Trio Group

Trio Industrial Electronics Group is a manufacturer and distributor of advanced industrial electronic components and products in Hong Kong with nearly 40 years of industry experience. It is also the first Hong Kong-based industrial electronic company awarded with the Industry 4.0 maturity certificate - Industry 4.01i level. The Group's major products include smart charger, electro-mechanical product and switch-mode power supplies, which are widely used in smart city system, medical and healthcare sector, as well as renewable energy field. The Group has built up good reputation and become a trusted supplier to various international well-known brands. Majority of its clients comes from Europe and US while some from Southeast Asia and PRC. In addition, the Group and its partner has developed its own EV charger solution - Deltrix since 2017, which has been launched in the European market in response to the global efforts to develop smart economies.

