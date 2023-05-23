Anzeige
23.05.2023
PMI Kerala chapter enters partnership with EXIN to provide Lean Six Sigma certification

The partnership aims to bring Lean Six Sigma to the PMI community, with more to come

UTRECHT, Netherlands , May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- EXIN, a leading independent examination institute, is excited to announce that it has entered a partnership with PMI Kerala, one of the top providers of project management training in Kerala state. PMI Kerala is beginning this fruitful partnership by offering EXIN LSSA Lean Six Sigma certifications. Lean Six Sigma is increasingly used as a thorough and methodological approach to managing complex projects using the DMAIC approach. Furthermore, PMI Kerala and EXIN are excited to be exploring offering high-quality certification in other areas such as Kanban, Agile Scrum, Service Integration and Management (SIAM), and Cloud Computing.

Excited about the partnership, Namrata Sahoo, Director at EXIN India remarks:
"We value our partnership with the PMI Kerala Chapter for their commitment to advancing the project management profession, their dedication to providing high-quality education and resources, and their passion for supporting project managers at every stage of their careers."
"We consider this an important partnership as PMI Kerala Chapter is keen on providing more value to its members and the community," - says Jayakishore S R, President of the PMI Kerala Chapter.

About EXIN
We are EXIN, an independent examination institute focusing on competencies required in the digital world. We offer an end-to-end solution for certifying professionals. We now engage in the skills-gap assessment space with our latest tool, Astride by EXIN. We are proud to be part of the Software Improvement Group (SIG). SIG focuses on assessing and certifying IT Processes and Technology, we have our focus on People. EXIN - certified for what's next.

We look forward to helping you in your global certification and accreditation efforts. www.exin.com

About PMI Kerala
The Project Management Institute Kerala Chapter is among the 9 local chapters of the world's largest not-for-profit organization for Project Management, the Project Management Institute. The Chapter was established in the year 2003 with an aim to build professionalism in project management and also started Kochi branch operations in 2018. Ever since its inception, the Chapter has been providing significant value not restricted to the project management community but also to society.

More information can be viewed at https://pmikerala.org/

Press Contact
Sebastian Short - Product Marketer
Email: sebastian.short@exin.com
Phone: +31 6 83 70 43 37

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/pmi-kerala-chapter-enters-partnership-with-exin-to-provide-lean-six-sigma-certification-301829696.html

© 2023 PR Newswire
