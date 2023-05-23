Anzeige
Dienstag, 23.05.2023
Breaking News! Cybeats angelt sich Schlüsselkunden!
WKN: A0B9NW | ISIN: GB00B00FPT80 | Ticker-Symbol: 6DE
Frankfurt
23.05.23
09:15 Uhr
3,180 Euro
-0,200
-5,92 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
Dow Jones News
23.05.2023 | 14:37
Hardman & Co Research on Chesnara plc (CSN): Nice little acquisition

DJ Hardman & Co Research on Chesnara plc (CSN): Nice little acquisition

Hardman & Co Research Hardman & Co Research on Chesnara plc (CSN): Nice little acquisition 23-May-2023 / 13:05 GMT/BST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Hardman & Co Research on Chesnara plc (CSN):

Nice little acquisition

Chesnara has announced its first acquisition of 2023. It is buying the onshore protection business from Canada Life's UK business. This consists of 47,000 term assurance and critical illness policies. Chesnara is paying GBP9m for the policies, and expects the Economic Value to be GBP16m - so this is a bit smaller than some of its more recent deals. The uplift of GBP7m increases Economic Value by ca.1.4%. Cash generation will be improved by ca.GBP16m over the next five years. This benefit is relatively front-end-loaded; so there will be a smaller cashflow benefit beyond the five years. This will have an almost neutral effect on the Solvency II ratio.

Please click on the link below for the full report:

https://hardmanandco.com/research/corporate-research/nice-little-acquisition/

If you are interested in meeting the company, you can register your interest by clicking on the above link 

To contact us: 
Hardman & Co            Contact: 
1 Frederick's Place 
                  Brian Moretta 
London                        bm@hardmanandco.com 
EC2R 8AE 
                  +44(0)203 693 7075 
www.hardmanandco.com 
Follow us on Twitter @HardmanandCo

Hardman & Co Research can still be accessed for free after MiFID II. Please click here to read the statement.

About Hardman & Co: Hardman Research Ltd, trading as Hardman & Co, is an appointed representative of Capital Markets Strategy Ltd and is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority; our FCA registration number is 600843. Hardman Research Ltd is registered at Companies House with number 8256259. Attention is drawn to the important disclaimers at the end of the report.

Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

End of Announcement - EQS News Service

1639749 23-May-2023

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 23, 2023 08:05 ET (12:05 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
