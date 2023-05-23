DJ Hardman & Co Research on Chesnara plc (CSN): Nice little acquisition

Chesnara has announced its first acquisition of 2023. It is buying the onshore protection business from Canada Life's UK business. This consists of 47,000 term assurance and critical illness policies. Chesnara is paying GBP9m for the policies, and expects the Economic Value to be GBP16m - so this is a bit smaller than some of its more recent deals. The uplift of GBP7m increases Economic Value by ca.1.4%. Cash generation will be improved by ca.GBP16m over the next five years. This benefit is relatively front-end-loaded; so there will be a smaller cashflow benefit beyond the five years. This will have an almost neutral effect on the Solvency II ratio.

Please click on the link below for the full report:

https://hardmanandco.com/research/corporate-research/nice-little-acquisition/

If you are interested in meeting the company, you can register your interest by clicking on the above link

