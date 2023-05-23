Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 23.05.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 687 internationalen Medien
Breaking News! Cybeats angelt sich Schlüsselkunden!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
23.05.2023 | 16:06
78 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Global Semiconductor Packaging Materials Market to Near $30 Billion by 2027

SEMI, TECHCET and TechSearch International Highlight Diverse Growth Drivers in New Report

MILPITAS, Calif., May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Powered by strong demand for new electronics innovations, the global semiconductor packaging materials market is expected to reach US$29.8 billion by 2027, a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.7% from the US$26.1 billion in revenue it logged in 2022, SEMI, TECHCET and TechSearch International announced today in their new Global Semiconductor Packaging Materials Outlook report.

High-performance applications, 5G, artificial intelligence (AI) and the adoption of heterogeneous integration and system-in-package (SiP) technologies are increasing demand for advanced packaging solutions. The development of new materials and processes to enable chips with higher transistor density and greater reliability are also contributing to market growth.

"The semiconductor packaging materials industry is undergoing significant changes as new technologies and applications are driving demand for more advanced and diverse materials," said Jan Vardaman, President and founder of TechSearch International. "Advances in dielectric materials and underfill are driving strong demand for fan-in and fan-out wafer level packaging (FOWLP), flip chip, and 2.5D/3D packaging. New substrate technologies such as silicon interposers and organic interposers using RDL (Re-Distribution Layer) are also key growth drivers of packaging solutions. At the same time, research on laminate substrates with finer features continues with the development of glass cores for build-up substrates."

The Global Semiconductor Packaging Materials Outlook report provides a comprehensive analysis of the current and forecast market for semiconductor packaging materials, covering substrates, leadframes, bonding wires, encapsulation materials, underfill materials, die attach, wafer level package dielectrics, and wafer-level plating chemicals.

Features of the report include:

  • Technology trends
  • Regional market size
  • Five-year market forecast to 2027
  • Market size in revenue and units
  • Excel workbook file summarizing market information
  • Supplier market share
  • Capacity and utilization trends

The report is available for purchase from SEMI.

About SEMI
SEMI® connects more than 2,500 member companies and 1.3 million professionals worldwide to advance the technology and business of electronics design and manufacturing. SEMI members are responsible for the innovations in materials, design, equipment, software, devices, and services that enable smarter, faster, more powerful, and more affordable electronic products. Electronic System Design Alliance (ESD Alliance), FlexTech, the Fab Owners Alliance (FOA), the MEMS & Sensors Industry Group (MSIG), Nano-Bio Materials Consortium (NBMC), and SOI Consortium are SEMI Strategic Technology Communities. Visit www.semi.org, contact one of our worldwide offices, and connect with SEMI on LinkedIn and Twitter to learn more.

Association Contact
Michael Hall/SEMI
Phone: 1.408.943.7988
Email: mhall@semi.org

SEMI® connects 2,000+ member companies and 1.3 million professionals worldwide to advance the technology and business of electronics manufacturing. SEMI members are responsible for the innovations in materials, design, equipment, software, devices, and services that enable smarter, faster, more powerful, and more affordable electronic products. SEMI builds connections that help its members prosper, create new markets, and address common industry challenges together. Visit http://www.semi.org

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/469944/Semi_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/global-semiconductor-packaging-materials-market-to-near-30-billion-by-2027-301830302.html

Kostenloser Report: +40% Gewinn nur mit Aktien!
+39,93% Rendite seit Januar — so lautet die Erfolgsbilanz der Aktie der Woche. Damit wurden sowohl der DAX als auch der S&P 500 deutlich outperformt. Wie das genau funktioniert, erklärt Chefradakteur Lars Wißler in seiner Zwischenbilanz.
Hier klicken
© 2023 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.