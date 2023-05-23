The Global Gene Switch Market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 11.5%, till 2035, claims Roots Analysis

Gene switches have piqued the interest of adoptive cell therapy developers owing to their ability to enhance safety and control the activity of genetically modified cell products in vivo, while sparing the host immune activity

Given the rising demand for cell and gene therapies and existing concerns associated with their safety, stakeholders are developing a number of safety switch / gene switch systems to gain control over infused cell products. Several studies are currently underway to evaluate small molecule-based gene switches for various cell-based interventions to reduce therapy-related toxicities, while also increasing effector cell proliferation and lifespan extension of adoptive cell therapies. Driven by the increasing adoption of gene switches to overcome the safety-related concerns associated with engineered cell therapies, this market is likely to witness significant growth in the future.

Key Market Insights

More than 45 companies claim to be engaged in developing ~ 50 gene switch platforms, globally

Around 60% of industry stakeholders are based in North America, followed by those headquartered in Asia Pacific (26%). Majority of the firms are developing protein-based gene switch platforms, followed by those focused on oligonucleotide-based gene switches. Further, nearly 50% of the gene switches are being investigated for the management of treatment related toxicity.

Partnership activity in gene switch market was observed to increase at a CAGR of over 20%, between 2019 and 2021

Majority of the deals related to gene switch platforms were technology licensing agreements, representing 43% of the total partnerships inked in this domain. Further, most of the intercontinental, as well as intracontinental deals have been inked by players based in North America.

More than USD 3.5 billion has been invested by both private and public investors, since 2019 in gene switch market

Specifically, in 2020, industry players focused on gene switches raised over USD 1.4 billion. Majority of the companies (36%) primarily received funding through secondary offering rounds. Further, around 70% of the total funding instances were reported by players based in North America.

~145 articles related to gene switch have been published in reputed scientific journals, since 2018

Over 65% of these articles were published post-2018. Further, 30 publishers are involved in publishing scientific articles focused on gene switch. Popular journals that have published multiple articles include International Journal of Molecular Sciences, Nucleic Acids Research and Frontiers in Immunology.

365 patents related to gene switch have been granted / filed between 2017 and 2023

R&D activity related to gene switch is largely concentrated in North America; around 45% of the total patents were filed in this region. Within North America, ~150 patents were filed in the US. In addition, most of the IP documents related to gene switches are patent applications (91%).

Gene switch developers have adopted various business models to maximize their market gains

It is interesting to note that a significant number of in-house players have started out-licensing their gene switch platforms. This shift in operating model is likely to generate increased revenues for firms in the future. Further, several companies have adopted multiple product centric models related to gene switches.

North America and Europe are anticipated to capture around 80% of the gene switch market share by 2035

The market in Asia Pacific is likely to grow at a relatively faster pace (18%) in the long term. Currently, majority share (58%) of the gene switch market is captured by platforms being developed for management of treatment related toxicity; this trend is unlikely to change in the foreseen future as well. By 2035, over 55% of the share is likely to be captured by gene switches being developed for CAR-T cell therapies.

