FnF Research: USD 32.56 Billion Growth in Protein Supplement Market Size - Industry Analysis, Market Trends, Market Growth, Opportunities

NEW YORK, May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As per Facts and Factors study, the global protein supplement market size was worth around USD 20.19 billion in 2021 and is predicted to grow to around USD 32.56 billion by 2028 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of roughly 9.29% between 2022 and 2028.





Report Link with All Related Graphs & Charts: https://www.fnfresearch.com/protein-supplement-market

Protein Supplement Market: Overview

Protein supplements are essential dietary items mainly for athletes or physically active personnel. Even though they are the largest consumer segment, a sufficient amount of protein per meal is recommended for individuals of all age groups, especially for the older generation and people suffering from medical conditions. Artificial sources of protein are also recommended for vegetarians or people who refrain from the consumption of any sort of meat thus restricting their intake of necessary naturally sourced proteins. Before opting for any sort of protein supplement, consumers are recommended to speak to their respective physicians or check for allergies since protein supplements contain a variety of ingredients and may lead to harmful impacts in case of undetected allergies, over intake, or poor-grade protein supplements.

Get a Free Sample Report with All Related Graphs & Charts (with COVID 19 Impact Analysis): https://www.fnfresearch.com/sample/protein-supplement-market

Key Insights:

As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the global protein supplement market is estimated to grow annually at a CAGR of around 9.29% over the forecast period (2022-2028).

In terms of revenue, the global protein supplement market size was valued at around USD 20.19 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 32.56 billion , by 2028. Due to a variety of driving factors, the market is predicted to rise at a significant rate.

in 2021 and is projected to reach , by 2028. Due to a variety of driving factors, the market is predicted to rise at a significant rate. Based on product segmentation, protein powder was predicted to show maximum market share in the year 2021

Based on source segmentation, animal-based was the leading source in 2021.

On the basis of region, North America was the leading revenue generator in 2021

Facts and Factors published the latest report titled "Protein Supplement Market Size, Share, Growth Analysis Report By Product (Protein Bars, Protein Powder, Ready-To-Drink, and Others), By Source (Animal-Based, Plant-Based, and Others), By Distribution Channel (Pharmacies & Drug Stores, Online Retail, Supermarkets & Hypermarkets, and Others), and By Region - Global and Regional Industry Insights, Overview, Comprehensive Analysis, Trends, Statistical Research, Market Intelligence, Historical Data and Forecast 2022 - 2028" into their research database.

Industry Dynamics:

Global Protein Supplement Market: Growth Drivers

Growing awareness about sufficient protein intake to propel market growth.

The global protein supplement market is projected to grow owing to the rising awareness rate amongst the general population about the necessity and benefits associated with sufficient protein throughout the day. In most cases, people prefer to obtain proteins from natural sources like eggs, chicken, cottage cheese, soya beans, and other items. However, protein content in natural sources is not present in sufficient quantities and a person will have to consume an exceptionally high amount of these natural resources to generate the amount of protein required. For instance, 100 grams of boiled eggs can provide 13 grams of protein. For a person who is required to consume over 30 grams of protein, more than 250 grams of boiled eggs will have to be a part of one meal. The same protein content is present in one scoop of whey protein powder. The convenience associated with the intake of protein supplements to meet dietary requirements is anticipated to help the global market growth trend.

Global Protein Supplement Market: Restraints

Health risks associated with over-consumption of supplements to restrict market expansion.

The global market cap may witness restricted growth owing to various health concerns associated with improper or overconsumption of protein supplements. For instance, when regularly consuming protein powder, users are recommended to increase their intake of water content as well since the powder is capable of increasing the plasma urea content, thus affecting the proper functioning of the kidney.

Directly Purchase a Copy of the Report @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/buynow/su/protein-supplement-market

Protein Supplement Market: Opportunities

Increasing number of players to provide excellent growth in consumers.

The global protein supplement market cap is witnessing a high rise in the number of new players in the global market. Initially, manufacturing of most protein supplements was restricted to certain countries only with a high import value in emerging economies. However, many domestic players have found a strong hold over regional consumers and are giving tough competition to international brands which are expected to result in a deeper market penetration.

Protein Supplement Market: Challenges

Prevalence of counterfeit products to challenge market growth trend.

There are several recorded cases of the circulation of counterfeit products amongst the consumer segment. Since it is extremely difficult to distinguish between a true protein supplement and a counterfeit one, many consumers fall prey to the growing number of fraudulent manufacturers resulting in severe health complications. For instance, in November 2020, the police team in the Uttar Pradesh state of India seized over 500 boxes of fake protein powder which were counterfeit top protein brands from the United States

Global Protein Supplement Market: Segmentation

The global protein supplement market is segmented based on product, source, distribution channel, and region.

Based on product, the global market segments are protein bars, protein powder, ready-to-drink, and others. The global market is led by the protein powder segment with more than 50% of revenue owing to the convenience of accessibility to protein content in a few scoops. Protein powders are extremely preferred by people who aim to build muscle mass as well as reduce fat content.

Based on source, the global market is divided into animal-based, plant-based, and others. The global market is currently dominated by animal-based proteins owing to the high deliverables associated with these types of protein supplements. Animal proteins are known to contain all 9 types of amino acids making them a preferred choice.

Based on distribution channel, the global market is segmented into pharmacies & drug stores, online retail, supermarkets & hypermarkets, and others. Currently, the global market is led by supermarkets & hypermarkets owing to the presence of multiple options under one roof. Costco, a large chain of supermarkets in the US generated a revenue of USD 150.7 billion in 2019.

Get More Insight before Buying@: https://www.fnfresearch.com/inquiry/protein-supplement-market

List of Key Players in Protein Supplement Market:

CytoSport Inc.

Glanbia PLC

The Bountiful Company

Muscle Pharm

Iovate Health Sciences International Inc.

Key questions answered in this report:

What are the growth rate forecast and market size for Protein Supplement Market?

What are the key driving factors propelling the Protein Supplement Market forward?

What are the most important companies in the Protein Supplement Market Industry?

What segments does the Protein Supplement Market cover?

How can I receive a free copy of the Protein Supplement Market sample report and company profiles?

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2021 USD 20.19 Billion Revenue forecast in 2028 USD 32.56 Billion Growth Rate CAGR of almost 5.31 % 2022-2028 Base Year 2022 Historic Years 2016 - 2021 Forecast Years 2022-2028 Segments Covered By Product, Source, Distribution Channel, and Region Forecast Units Value (USD Billion), and Volume (Units) Quantitative Units Revenue in USD million/billion and CAGR from 2023 to 2028 Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa, and Rest of World Countries Covered U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, GCC Countries, and South Africa, among others Companies Covered CytoSport Inc., Glanbia PLC, The Bountiful Company, Muscle Pharm, Iovate Health Sciences International Inc., and others. Report Coverage Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter's five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, market attractiveness analysis by segments and region, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis. Customization Scope Avail of customized purchase options to meet your exact research needs. https://www.fnfresearch.com/customization/protein-supplement-market

Free Brochure: https://www.fnfresearch.com/ask-to-analyst/protein-supplement-market

Regional Dominance:

North America to generate the highest revenue during the projection period.

The global protein supplement market is projected to be dominated by North America in the coming years, with the US dominating the regional market revenue. The growth could be driven by the high adoption rate of protein supplements in regular diet forms amongst the increasing group of health-conscious consumers. The gym and recreational sector in the US is one of the world's highest-revenue sports segments. For instance, Gold's Gym which has origins in the US now has more than 150 gyms across India as of 2022. The gym brand is a multinational brand with centers in European and other countries as well. The regional growth is further propelled by a large number of protein supplement manufacturers in the US with high export value. Until a few years ago, almost all protein powders were manufactured in American states and exported to other territories. Even with the emergence of domestic players, the standard of international brands like ON, Dymatize, and MuscleTech is currently unmatched and people chose to spend more but opt for only international brands.

Global Protein Supplement Market is segmented as follows:

Protein Supplement Market: By Product Outlook (2022-2028)

Protein Bars

Protein Powder

Ready-To-Drink

Others

Protein Supplement Market: By Source Outlook (2022-2028)

Animal-Based

Plant-Based

Others

Protein Supplement Market: By Distribution Channel Outlook (2022-2028)

Pharmacies & Drug Stores

Online Retail

Supermarkets & Hypermarkets

Others

Protein Supplement Market: By Region Outlook (2022-2028)

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

GCC

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Press Release: https://www.fnfresearch.com/news/global-protein-supplement-market

Browse Other Related Research Reports from Facts and Factors

Wound Care Market : According to the report published by Facts & Factors, the global wound care market size in terms of market volume was valued at USD 20.6 billion in 2022 and is predicted to surpass USD 30 billion by the end of 2028. The market is expected to grow by a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period of 2022-2028.

According to the report published by Facts & Factors, the global wound care market size in terms of market volume was valued at in 2022 and is predicted to surpass by the end of 2028. The market is expected to grow by a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period of 2022-2028. Cochlear Implant Market : According to the report published by Facts and Factors, the global cochlear implants market size was worth around USD 1.45 billion in 2022 and is predicted to grow to around USD 2.6 billion by 2028 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of roughly 6.8% between 2023 and 2028.

According to the report published by Facts and Factors, the global cochlear implants market size was worth around in 2022 and is predicted to grow to around by 2028 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of roughly 6.8% between 2023 and 2028. Healthcare Augmented and Virtual Reality Market : According to the report published by Facts and Factors, the global healthcare augmented and virtual reality market size was worth around USD 2.31 billion in 2022 and is predicted to grow to around USD 19.61 billion by 2028 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of roughly 26.9% between 2023 and 2028.

According to the report published by Facts and Factors, the global healthcare augmented and virtual reality market size was worth around in 2022 and is predicted to grow to around by 2028 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of roughly 26.9% between 2023 and 2028. Active Wound Care Market : According to the report published by Facts and Factors, the global active wound care market size was worth around USD 9.35 billion in 2022 and is predicted to grow to around USD 14.2 billion by 2028 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of roughly 5.61% between 2023 and 2028.

According to the report published by Facts and Factors, the global active wound care market size was worth around in 2022 and is predicted to grow to around by 2028 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of roughly 5.61% between 2023 and 2028. Orthopedic Prosthetic Market: According to the report published by Facts & Factors, the global orthopedic prosthetic market size was worth around USD 2.3 billion in 2022 and is predicted to grow to around USD 3.4 billion by 2030 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of roughly 5.31% between 2023 and 2030.

Browse through Facts and Factors's coverage of the Global Healthcare Industry

Follow Us on: LinkedIn | Twitter | Facebook

About Us

Facts and Factors is an obligated company. We create futuristic, cutting-edge, informative reports ranging from industry reports, and company reports to country reports. We provide our clients not only with market statistics unveiled by avowed private publishers and public organizations but also with vogue and newest industry reports along with pre-eminent and niche company profiles. Our database of market research reports comprises a wide variety of reports from cardinal industries. Our database is been updated constantly to fulfill our clients with prompt and direct online access to our database. Keeping in mind the client's needs, we have included expert insights on global industries, products, and market trends in this database. Last but not the least, we make it our duty to ensure the success of clients connected to us-after all-if you do well, a little of the light shines on us.

Contact Us:

Facts and Factors

Tel: +1 347 690-0211

USA/Canada Toll-Free No. +44 2032 894158

Email: sales@fnfresearch.com

Website: https://www.fnfresearch.com/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1981423/FnF_Research_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/usd-32-56-billion-growth-in-protein-supplement-market-size---industry-analysis-market-trends-market-growth-opportunities-301832070.html