Dienstag, 23.05.2023

WKN: A2DL9L | ISIN: GB00BD045071 | Ticker-Symbol: 3HY
Frankfurt
23.05.23
10:19 Uhr
1,170 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
Dow Jones News
23.05.2023 | 18:01
Arix Bioscience PLC: Result of Annual General Meeting

DJ Result of Annual General Meeting

Arix Bioscience PLC (ARIX) Result of Annual General Meeting 23-May-2023 / 16:30 GMT/BST

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Arix Bioscience plc

Result of Annual General Meeting

LONDON, 23 May 2023: Arix Bioscience plc ("Arix" or the "Company") (LSE: ARIX), a transatlantic venture capital company focused on investing in breakthrough biotechnology companies, announces that at its Annual General Meeting (the "Meeting") duly convened and held today, all resolutions as set out on the notice of meeting were duly passed by way of a poll. Resolutions 1 to 11 were passed as ordinary resolutions. Resolutions 12 to 15 were passed as special resolutions.

Full details of the poll results are set out below and will also be available on the Company's . 

VOTES      TOTAL   % of  VOTES 
No      RESOLUTION                 VOTES FOR %    AGAINST  %   VOTES   ISC  WITHHELD 
                                                    VOTED 
 
       To receive the Directors' Report and the 
1       accounts of the Company for the year ended 68,931,411 100.00% 3,441   0.00% 68,934,852 53.28% 8,440 
       31 December 2022 
 
 
       To approve the Directors' Remuneration 
2       Report                   61,073,950 89.25% 7,358,207 10.75% 68,432,157 52.89% 511,135 
 
 
       To re-elect Peregrine Moncreiffe as a 
3       Director                  68,099,019 98.79% 834,821  1.21% 68,933,840 53.28% 9,452 
 
 
       To re-elect Maureen O'Connell as a 
4       Director                  68,894,053 99.94% 42,077  0.06% 68,936,130 53.28% 7,162 
 
 
5       To re-elect Isaac Kohlberg as a Director  68,900,656 99.98% 17,184  0.02% 68,917,840 53.26% 25,452 
 
 
6       To re-elect Robert Lyne as a Director   68,902,689 99.95% 31,595  0.05% 68,934,284 53.28% 9,008 
 
 
7       To elect Dr. Debra Barker as a Director  68,907,528 99.95% 32,248  0.05% 68,939,776 53.28% 3,516 
 
 
8       To elect Andrew Smith as a Director    68,921,195 99.98% 13,089  0.02% 68,934,284 53.28% 9,008 
 
 
       To appoint BDO LLP as auditors of the 
9       Company                  68,929,881 99.99% 7,445   0.01% 68,937,326 53.28% 5,966 
 
 
       To authorise the Audit and Risk Committee 
10      of the Company to fix the auditor's    68,934,245 100.00% 2,013   0.00% 68,936,258 53.28% 7,034 
       remuneration 
 
 
11      To authorise the Directors to allot shares 65,989,256 95.72% 2,950,520 4.28% 68,939,776 53.28% 3,516 
 
 
       Authority to disapply statutory pre- 
12      emption rights               62,199,252 90.23% 6,734.680 9.77% 68,933,932 53.28% 9,360 
 
 
       Additional authority to disapply statutory 
13      pre- emption rights            62,202,105 90.23% 6,731,827 9.77% 68,933,932 53.28% 9,360 
 
 
       To authorise the Company to purchase its 
14      own shares                 68,921,128 99.98% 17,177  0.02% 68,938,305 53.28% 4,987 
 
 
       Authority to call a general meeting, other 
15      than an annual general meeting, on not   68,145,351 98.85% 792,954  1.15% 68,938,305 53.28% 4,987 
       less than 14 clear days' notice

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.2, copies of resolutions passed at the Meeting concerning items other than ordinary business will shortly be available for inspection on the National Storage Mechanism, which can be accessed at .

The full text of the resolutions considered at the AGM are contained in the Notice of AGM, published on 25 April 2023, which is available on Arix investor relations .

[ENDS]

Enquiries

For more information on Arix, please contact:

Arix Bioscience plc

+44 (0)20 7290 1050

ir@arixbioscience.com

Powerscourt Group

Sarah MacLeod, Ibrahim Khalil, Nick Johnson

+44 (0)20 7250 1446

arix@powerscourt-group.com

About Arix Bioscience plc

Arix Bioscience plc is a transatlantic venture capital company focused on investing in breakthrough biotechnology companies around cutting-edge advances in life sciences.

We collaborate with exceptional entrepreneurs and provide the capital, expertise, and networks to help accelerate their ideas into important new treatments for patients. As a listed company, we are able to bring this exciting growth phase of our industry to a broader range of investors. www.arixbioscience.com

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BD045071 
Category Code: RAG 
TIDM:      ARIX 
LEI Code:    213800OVT3AHQCXNIX43 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  245804 
EQS News ID:  1639935 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1639935&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 23, 2023 11:30 ET (15:30 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
