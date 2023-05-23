GRN Holding Corporation Successfully Completes Merger with Marijuana Inc., Creating a Leading Force in the Cannabis Industry

ESTERO, Fla., May 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- GRN Holding Corporation ( OTC Pink: GRNF ) announces the successful completion of its merger with Marijuana Inc., solidifying their position as a dominant player in the cannabis industry. This milestone achievement marks a significant step forward in their shared vision of delivering high-quality cannabis products and driving innovation in the market.



Following the completion of the merger, GRN Holding Corporation and Marijuana Inc. have merged into a consolidated entity, combining their respective strengths, expertise, and resources. This union enables the newly formed company to leverage a comprehensive network, tap into emerging growth opportunities, and enhance their competitive advantage in the rapidly evolving cannabis landscape.

Donald Steinberg CEO at GRN Holdings Corporation, says, "We are delighted to announce the successful completion of the merger between GRN Holding Corporation and Marijuana Inc. This strategic consolidation positions us as a frontrunner in the cannabis industry, enabling us to provide exceptional products, expand market reach, and drive sustainable growth. Together, we are committed to meeting the needs of consumers while upholding the highest standards of quality and service. The next step for GRN Holding Corporation is the name change to Marijuana Inc. and ticker change."

As a result of the merger, existing equity holders of Marijuana Inc. have exchanged their shares for equity in the consolidated public company. The combined entity is poised to capitalize on the synergies between the two organizations, fostering operational efficiencies and unlocking new avenues for value creation.

GRN Holding Corporation and Marijuana Inc. are dedicated to ensuring the highest level of compliance with applicable laws and regulations governing the cannabis industry. With a focus on responsible and sustainable practices, they aim to set new standards in product quality, safety, and transparency.

The completion of this merger marks a significant milestone in the journey of both companies, strengthening their position as a leading force in the cannabis industry. Together, they are well-positioned to innovate, expand market presence, and deliver exceptional value to their customers and shareholders.

About GRN Holding Corporation (GRNF)

GRN Holding Corporation is a publicly quoted company focused on the global distribution and sale of marijuana in jurisdictions where it is legal. The company collaborates with marijuana farmers to distribute high-grade, affordable marijuana to legal consumers, wholesalers, and retailers. With a team of seasoned professionals experienced in the publicly traded marijuana space, GRN Holding Corporation is committed to driving industry innovation and growth.

About Marijuana Inc. www.marijuanainc.com

Marijuana Inc. was founded by Cannabis pioneers and is dedicated to providing high-quality cannabis products at competitive prices. The company focuses on controlling the quality of seeds, growing practices, distribution, and delivery to consumers. Through their branded and curated heirloom collections, Marijuana Inc. aims to offer unique strains that stand out in the market, ensuring quality, variety, and fair pricing. The two divisions at Marijuana Inc. are:

About One World Legends (OWL) www.oneworldlegends.com

This is the global distribution division of Marijuana Inc. Thru their licensed grow and export partners they bring a Marijuana World Tour to their customers offering genetics from Southeast Asia, the Middle East, Africa, Jamaica, Mexico, Colombia, Hawaii, Panama, and the United States. Since they grow their cannabis genetics in a laboratory with tissue culture, they can fulfill orders for identical THC product's weekly, monthly, yearly, and for decades with the same genetic characteristics. Because the genetics are also landrace strains, the tissue culture process also serves as protection for their genetic collection. They are currently growing tissue culture in Colombia of 25 strains as part of their global launch. One World Legends has more than a dozen Letters of Intent agreements from Colombian cannabis farms to distribute their THC flower and products worldwide. The Letters of Intent (LOI) are representative of OWL's commitment to arrange large volume cannabis export, and for the Licensed farms to inform the government of the intended quota in order to legally grow and export from Colombia.

About Viva Buds www.vivabuds.com

Viva Buds is the retail marketing division of Marijuana Inc , focused on a launch in Los Angeles, the largest marijuana market in the world. This program uses the "Tell A Friend" marketing approach to break through established and traditional supply lines by going direct from farm to consumer. Their first objective was to partner with fully compliant retail delivery and distribution license holders in California to provide Viva Buds to the retail market. Viva Buds has completed the affiliate marketing software and is set to start marketing within 2 weeks. This program will allow for income to be earned through referrals, allowing a business opportunity for anyone to be involved in the Marijuana Industry.

