In partnership with TuneIn, the award-winning Sky News channel will run as an audio station for listeners in the UK Ireland and US, for free

Sky News is now available as an audio service on TuneIn the world's leading live-streaming audio platform allowing listeners in the UK, Ireland and in the US, free access to trusted, quality news wherever they are.

The partnership means Sky News' award-winning non-stop news coverage is now accessible to audiences when they're not in front of a screen and bolsters Sky News' extensive audio offering that includes podcasts, on-demand news for smart speakers and news content for commercial radio stations.

Priya Sahathevan, Director of Commercial Business Development, Sky News, said: "We know that audio is increasingly important to our news audiences. This audio partnership with TuneIn offers Sky News audiences yet another way to access our award-winning journalism, keeping them connected to what is happening, wherever they are. Our extensive, multiplatform offering means trusted, impartial news is accessible to millions of people around the world, in whatever format suits best."

Fergus Mellon, GM of TuneIn UK, said: "Sky News is widely known for delivering breaking news, headlines and top stories from business, politics, entertainment and more. We are thrilled to grow our vast library of audio news content along with building our presence in the UK to help Sky News' audience get the information they need the most on the go and 24/7."

Available initially in the UK, Ireland and the US, listeners can access Sky News audio via the TuneIn mobile app, web browser, connected devices such as Alexa, Sonos, Google Home, and in any car model compatible with Android Auto or Apple CarPlay, just say 'Play Sky News on TuneIn.'

To find out more about the Sky News audio stream visit: skynews.com/audio

TuneIn is globally accessible in 100+ countries and has over 75 million monthly active users. To learn more about TuneIn and its Sky News integration visit us at tunein.com/skynews.

About Sky News:

Available in over 130 countries internationally, Sky News' trusted, quality journalism reaches 100 million people across TV, digital, social and audio every month.

Sky News has an unrivalled reputation for breaking news and expert analysis from specialist teams in politics, international news, business and economics, science and technology, climate and data and forensics.

Winner of the Royal Television Society News Channel of the Year award for a sixth consecutive year in 2023, Sky News is also the UK's most trusted and accurate source of TV news according to Ofcom.

Its award-winning audio team delivers on-demand news, news content for commercial radio stations and podcasts including the flagship Sky News Daily and Aria-nominated Open Secret and Ukraine War Diaries, as well as the recent Coronation special 'Queen Camilla for the love of Charles' presented by Kay Burley.

Available to 38 million listeners across the UK, Sky News distributes news, business, sports and entertainment audio content to commercial radio stations across the UK including Heart, Greatest Hits Radio, talkSPORT and LBC.

The team also produces on-demand content for smart speakers such as Amazon Alexa and Google Home, just say 'Play Sky News' to give it a listen.

Audio versions of articles are now available on the Sky News website, created with AI assistance. Learn more here.

About TuneIn

TuneIn, the world's leading live streaming service, brings together audiobooks, live sports, news, music, podcasts and radio from around the globe. With more than 75 million monthly active devices, TuneIn is one of the most widely used streaming audio platforms in the world. TuneIn broadcasts over 100,000 owned operated and partner radio stations. With premier distribution across 200 platforms and connected devices including Tesla and Alexa, TuneIn empowers listeners to 'hear' what they love wherever 'here' might be. TuneIn Premium subscribers get exclusive access to commercial-free news from top networks like CNN, Fox News Radio, MSNBC, and Bloomberg, as well as live MLB, NHL and English Premier League and college sports programming and commercial-free music channels. For more information, please visit us at www.tunein.com or follow us on Facebook, Instagram, or Twitter.

