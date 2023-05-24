Reliance Entertainment Studios Private Limited: T-Series, Reliance Entertainment & Vidyut Jammwal's Critically Acclaimed Film "IB71" Gets Applauded at the Indian Box Office

"IB71" also released overseas across 121 Locations & 19 Countries including the US, Canada & Australia

"IB71" achieved a major milestone at the global box office by surpassing the INR 190 Million gross mark in 11 days

MUMBAI / ACCESSWIRE / May 24, 2023 / The action-packed espionage thriller film "IB71" continues to make waves at the box office as it enters its second week, propelled by its strong content and positive word of mouth. "IB71" has achieved a significant milestone at the Global box office by crossing the INR 190 Million gross mark in 11 days. The film's impressive box office collection reflects the strong content and positive reception it has received from moviegoers.

The movie has received widespread critical acclaim and has garnered a high rating of 9 on IMDb, indicating the overwhelming approval of audiences. Influencers and critics have also raved about "IB71" praising its patriotic spirit, gripping storyline, remarkable performances, and immersive storytelling.

The film's success is not limited to domestic audiences, as it has also made an impact in the international market. "IB71" released across 121 Locations & 19 Countries including the US, Canada & Australia. With its engaging narrative and thrilling action sequences, "IB71" has managed to captivate viewers beyond Indian borders. The film's international distribution has been well-executed, reaching audiences in various countries and expanding its reach on a global scale.

"We are thrilled with the overwhelming response 'IB71' has received," says Sameer Chopra, VP - Marketing, Reliance Entertainment. "The success of the film is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our talented cast and crew. 'IB71' offers an engaging and thrilling story that resonates with audiences, while also shedding light on the heroic efforts of our unsung national heroes."

IB 71 is presented by Gulshan Kumar, T-Series Film and Reliance Entertainment. The film stars Vidyut Jammwal in the lead and is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Action Hero Films and Reliance Entertainment and produced by Vidyut Jammwal & Abbas Sayyed, co-produced by Aditya Shastri and Aditya Chowksey. The film is directed by Sankalp Reddy with the story by Aditya Shastri and screenplay by Storyhouse Films LLP.

With its focus on a true and untold story, "IB71" continues to enthrall audiences and achieve milestones, as it solidifies its position as a must-watch film that combines thrilling action, suspenseful storytelling, and a strong sense of national pride.

About Reliance Entertainment

Reliance Entertainment is one of India's largest content studios, having produced and distributed more than 400 films that have grossed over $1 billion at the global box office. As a vertically integrated media company focused on India, the fifth largest media and entertainment market globally according to FICCI & EY, Reliance has proprietary new media assets across animation and gaming, which monetize the Company's proprietary film IP library across new media platforms. Reliance invests in film production companies and intellectual property, maintaining a rich content portfolio across multiple Indian languages and relationships for digital distribution with Netflix, Amazon, Disney+Hotstar and other platforms. Reliance films have won 29 national awards since 2008, and the Company works with some of the most prominent directors and stars in India.

