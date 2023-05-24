Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 24.05.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 687 internationalen Medien
Zukünftiger Highflyer: Unentdeckte Trendaktie
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
24.05.2023 | 20:26
126 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Reveal Lasers LLC Launches Eterna, a Revolutionary Radiofrequency Device

New Radiofrequency Treatment Reduces Fine Facial Lines and Wrinkles and Tightens Skin Through Soft Tissue Coagulation Without the Need for Consumables

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / May 24, 2023 / Reveal Lasers LLC, a leading provider of energy-based devices, is proud to announce today the launch of Eterna - an FDA-cleared radiofrequency device that reduces fine lines and wrinkles, tightens skin through soft tissue coagulation and does not require consumables.

Eterna by Reveal

Eterna by Reveal
Radiofrequency Skin Tightening Through Soft Tissue Coagulation

Eterna is the latest addition to Reveal Lasers' portfolio of innovative aesthetic devices. Unlike many other radiofrequency devices on the market, Eterna does not require any consumables, meaning providers are not constantly having to purchase parts each time they use the device. This makes Eterna a cost-effective solution for providers looking to offer their patients the latest in skin revitalization technology.

"We are thrilled to introduce Eterna to the market," said Bob Daley, CEO of Reveal Lasers. "This device represents a significant breakthrough in non-invasive rejuvenation technology, and we believe it will be a game-changer for the industry."

Eterna uses state-of-the-art technology to deliver precise, controlled energy to the skin. The device stimulates collagen production and improves skin elasticity and is also gentle enough to be used around the eyes. The device is equipped with four handpieces for treatment customization, including an 8mm for around the eyes, 15mm and 22mm for the face, and 65mm for the body.

"Our team has worked tirelessly to bring a device to market that meets the needs of both providers and patients," said Chris Chambers, Chief Commercial Officer at Reveal Lasers. "We believe that Eterna will help providers offer their patients a safe, effective, and non-invasive solution for skin tightening while maintaining the profitability of their practices."

Eterna is now available for purchase by providers in North America.

To learn more about the device and its benefits, please visit www.reveallasers.com.

Contact Information

Joshua Smith
VP of Marketing, Reveal Lasers
josh.smith@reveallasers.com
(310)447-4525

Related Video

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uaoygdcX7T4

SOURCE: Reveal Lasers LLC

.

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/756943/Reveal-Lasers-LLC-Launches-Eterna-a-Revolutionary-Radiofrequency-Device

Kostenloser Report: +40% Gewinn nur mit Aktien!
+39,93% Rendite seit Januar — so lautet die Erfolgsbilanz der Aktie der Woche. Damit wurden sowohl der DAX als auch der S&P 500 deutlich outperformt. Wie das genau funktioniert, erklärt Chefradakteur Lars Wißler in seiner Zwischenbilanz.
Hier klicken
© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.