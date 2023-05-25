Obotech Acquisition SE: OboTech Calls Shareholders for Their Vote on its Liquidation

LUXEMBOURG / ACCESSWIRE / May 25, 2023 / As announced on 3 May 2023, an extraordinary general meeting of the shareholders of OboTech Acquisition SE ("OboTech") will take place on 5 June 2023, to vote on the liquidation of OboTech.

OboTech encourages all shareholders to submit their proxy or voting form until 30 May 2023, since the resolution approving the liquidation of OboTech requires at least half of the share capital to be present or represented. A positive vote on the liquidation is a prerequisite for the escrow agent to timely distribute the escrow amount to the public shareholders.

Completed and executed proxy or voting forms must be submitted no later than 30 May 2023 at 6.00 pm CEST.

Important Notice

