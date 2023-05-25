Anzeige
Donnerstag, 25.05.2023
WKN: A3CM9E | ISIN: LU2334363566 | Ticker-Symbol: OTA
25.05.23
09:43 Uhr
25.05.2023 | 10:26
Obotech Acquisition SE: OboTech Calls Shareholders for Their Vote on its Liquidation

LUXEMBOURG / ACCESSWIRE / May 25, 2023 / As announced on 3 May 2023, an extraordinary general meeting of the shareholders of OboTech Acquisition SE ("OboTech") will take place on 5 June 2023, to vote on the liquidation of OboTech.

OboTech encourages all shareholders to submit their proxy or voting form until 30 May 2023, since the resolution approving the liquidation of OboTech requires at least half of the share capital to be present or represented. A positive vote on the liquidation is a prerequisite for the escrow agent to timely distribute the escrow amount to the public shareholders.

Completed and executed proxy or voting forms must be submitted no later than 30 May 2023 at 6.00 pm CEST.

Important Notice

This release may contain forward looking statements, estimates, opinions and projections with respect to anticipated future performance of OboTech ("forward-looking statements"). These forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the terms "believes," "estimates," "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "may," "will" or "should" or, in each case, their negative, or other variations or comparable terminology. These forward-looking statements include all matters that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are based on the current views, expectations and assumptions of the management of OboTech and involve significant known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Forward-looking statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether or not such results will be achieved. Any forward-looking statements included herein only speak as at the date of this release. OboTech undertakes no obligation, and do not expect to publicly update, or publicly revise, any of the information, forward-looking statements or the conclusions contained herein or to reflect new events or circumstances or to correct any inaccuracies which may become apparent subsequent to the date hereof, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. OboTech accepts no liability whatsoever in respect of the achievement of such forward-looking statements and assumptions.

CONTACT: Obotech Acquisition SE

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/757256/Obotech-Acquisition-SE-OboTech-Calls-Shareholders-for-Their-Vote-on-its-Liquidation

