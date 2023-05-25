DJ RM plc: Result of Annual General Meeting ('AGM')

RM plc (RM.) RM plc: Result of Annual General Meeting ('AGM') 25-May-2023 / 10:57 GMT/BST

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

25 May 2023

RM plc

("RM")

Result of Annual General Meeting ("AGM")

At the AGM of RM held on 25 May 2023, all resolutions were duly passed.

A copy of the resolutions passed at the AGM, other than ordinary business, has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will be available for inspection shortly.

The results of the poll on the resolutions will be displayed on the Company's website (www.rmplc.com).

For more information, please contact

Howard Rubenstein

Company Secretary

RM plc

Hrubenstein@rm.com

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: GB00BJT0FF39 Category Code: RAG TIDM: RM. LEI Code: 2138005RKUCIEKLXWM61 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 246412 EQS News ID: 1642033 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1642033&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 25, 2023 05:57 ET (09:57 GMT)