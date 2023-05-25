2023 Awards Mark ExaGrid's 5th Consecutive Win at the Annual Awards Ceremony

ExaGrid®, the industry's only Tiered Backup Storage solution, today announced that the company was honored with three industry awards, including Bench Tested Product of the Year Hardware Category, Company of the Year, and Storage Product of the Year, during the Network Computing Awards ceremony, held in London on May 18, 2023.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230525005188/en/

Photo courtesy of Network Computing.

This year's awards mark the fifth year of wins for ExaGrid at the Network Computing Awards-the third consecutive year that ExaGrid has won the Storage Product of the Year award, and the fourth consecutive year that ExaGrid has won the Company of Year award.

The Company of the Year and Storage Product of the Year awards are determined by public vote. The Bench Tested Product of the Year Hardware Category award was chosen by the editorial team at Network Computing Magazine based on an independent product review of ExaGrid's advanced integration with Veeam and support of Veeam's features, including Veeam Fast Clone (as of Veeam V12, released in 2023).

"We are very honored to win these three awards. Congratulations to all of the winners of the Network Computing Awards 2023, and many thanks to everyone who voted for us and to the editorial team at Network Computing," said Bill Andrews, President and CEO of ExaGrid. "ExaGrid continues to innovate its product, offering a next-generation approach to backup storage that provides organizations with the best in data protection: the fastest backup and restore performance, the only scale-out architecture to accommodate data growth, comprehensive security and ransomware recovery, and industry-leading customer support, all at the lowest cost up front and over time. We are proud of our Tiered Backup Storage and grateful for the continued recognition that we have received over the years."

About ExaGrid

ExaGrid provides Tiered Backup Storage with a unique disk-cache Landing Zone, long-term retention repository, and scale-out architecture. ExaGrid's Landing Zone provides for the fastest backups, restores, and instant VM recoveries. The Repository Tier offers the lowest cost for long-term retention. ExaGrid's scale-out architecture includes full appliances and ensures a fixed-length backup window as data grows, eliminating expensive forklift upgrades and product obsolescence. ExaGrid offers the only two-tiered backup storage approach with a non-network-facing tier, delayed deletes, and immutable objects to recover from ransomware attacks.

ExaGrid has physical sales and pre-sales systems engineers in the following countries: Argentina, Australia, Benelux, Brazil, Canada, Chile, CIS, Colombia, Czech Republic, France, Germany, Hong Kong, Iberia, India, Israel, Japan, Mexico, Nordics, Poland, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Turkey, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom, United States, and other regions.

Visit us at exagrid.com and connect with us on LinkedIn. See what our customers have to say about their own ExaGrid experiences and learn why they now spend significantly less time on backup storage in our customer success stories. ExaGrid is proud of our +81 NPS score!

ExaGrid is a registered trademark of ExaGrid Systems, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective holders.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230525005188/en/

Contacts:

Media:

Mary Domenichelli

ExaGrid

mdomenichelli@exagrid.com