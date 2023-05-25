Across International LLC: Across International is Powering the Future With New Battery Technology

LIVINGSTON, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / May 25, 2023 / As the world slowly transitions from fossil fuel to emissions-free electrification, batteries become an indispensable storage tool for energy transfer. Lithium-ion batteries are the preferred option for powering everything from mobile phones to electric vehicles. On top of that, studies suggest that global battery demand will increase from 185 GWh in 2020 to over 2,000 GWh by 2030.

Recently, Ottawa introduced a 30 percent tax credit for new machinery and equipment used to manufacture clean technologies, and to mine or recycle cobalt, lithium, nickel and other critical minerals used in EV batteries. Canada is also ramping up battery production.

The growing demand for batteries is almost inevitable. So, organizations that heavily rely on batteries need to ask an important question to determine whether to have a position in battery manufacturing:

Industrial Furnaces help with Battery Research & Build

Industrial furnaces can play an important role in battery research and build by providing a controlled environment for the synthesis, processing, and testing of battery materials. Here are a few ways in which industrial furnaces can assist in battery research and build:

Synthesis of Battery Materials:

Industrial furnaces can be used to synthesize battery materials such as cathodes, anodes, electrolytes, and solid-state electrolytes. These furnaces can provide high-temperature environments required for the synthesis of complex materials and can also provide precise temperature control to ensure the quality of the synthesized material.

Heat treatment and annealing:

Controlled atmosphere furnaces are used to heat treat and anneal battery materials, such as electrodes and electrolytes, at high temperatures in a controlled environment. This allows for the removal of impurities and the creation of a uniform and crystalline structure, which is essential for optimal battery performance.

Testing of battery materials:

Controlled atmosphere furnaces can also be used to test the performance of battery materials under different atmospheric conditions. By controlling the atmosphere, researchers can simulate the conditions that a battery would experience during use, allowing them to better understand how the materials will perform in real-world applications.

Powering the Future with New Battery Technology

Lithium batteries are the most popular on the market today. These are used in multiple applications, such as mobile devices, electric vehicles, and more. However, lithium supply and extraction can't keep pace with the growing demand. And while there have been new discoveries, the continuous developments in the battery market are a must to facilitate the world's shift to renewable energy sources.

Having the best lab equipment is essential in advancing battery technology. Tube Furnaces or Controlled Atmosphere Furnaces, in particular, are heavily used in various stages of battery production.

At Across International, we work with researchers and manufacturers around the world. Our experts can provide advice and expertise on the furnaces and thermal treatments that make the biggest impact on the battery manufacturing/research industry. We're always here to help, so please get in touch today.

Across International carries laboratory furnaces, vacuum drying ovens, and other lab equipment to help with your battery research and manufacturing. We design versatile vacuum furnaces & Ovens that can be integrated into production lines and research facilities across industries. Contact us to know the latest on industrial manufacturing equipment.

