26.05.2023 | 09:06
Shaping the future of AEC consulting - Method Grid Senior User Forum

BATH, England, May 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Method Grid are excited to announce the success of its Senior User Forum event, which was held in Bath, UK on Thursday 20th April 2023. The event brought together senior professionals from sectors including construction and engineering looking to drive innovation in P3M capability uplift. It was an excellent day, providing attendees with the opportunity to provide face-to-face feedback and learn more about where Method Grid is heading in the future. This included the reveal of exciting new protypes using AI.

The Senior User Forum featured a diverse set of speakers including participants from Arup and Perpetual. Attendees joined from organisations such as AECOM, Altus Consulting, HKA, LACE Partners, Mace, MGI Learning, OutForm Consulting, Oxford Brookes University, Step5 Group, and Turner & Townsend.

During the event, attendees were able to engage in discussions on a wide range of topics related to project, programme, and portfolio management, with a specific focus on innovation in P3M capability uplift. The event provided a valuable opportunity for attendees to learn more about industry trends, share their experiences, and network with like-minded individuals.

The highlight of the event was undoubtably the reveal of features in the Method Grid platform, currently in BETA, set to harness the power of AI to support P3M delivery. These features will provide invaluable support for anyone involved in building and improving P3M delivery capabilities.

Method Grid plans to build on the success of this event with Senior User Forums planned in the future. If you are interested in learning more about the event or would like to attend a future Senior User Forum, please contact us.

About Method Grid: Method Grid is an AI-empowered platform that enables clients to build, deliver, enhance and assure corporate playbooks. Working primarily with major professional service companies - especially so in the engineering consulting sector. Method Grid prides itself on the collaborative, professional services support provided - essentially acting as a strategic partner to our clients as they traverse a capability-uplift project.

For more information, please contact Method Grid at jody.vanv@methodgrid.com or info@methodgrid.com, https://www.methodgrid.com/

Follow us LinkedIn for updates on future events here: https://www.linkedin.com/company/11045776/

Book a demo to learn more about Method Grid here: https://methodgrid.com/demo/

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/shaping-the-future-of-aec-consulting---method-grid-senior-user-forum-301834820.html

