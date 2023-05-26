ISTANBUL--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Marti Technologies Inc. ("Marti" or the "Company"), Turkey's leading mobility app, today announced its financial results for the fourth quarter of 2022.

The Company delivered strong financial performance in the fourth quarter as net revenue increased by 84% to $6.3 million as compared to the same period in 2021, and average net revenue per ride increased by 31% compared to the same period in 2021 due to timely price increases in excess of depreciation of the Turkish Lira against the U.S. dollar.

Operating expenses as a share of net revenue increased due to the launch of sub-scale operations in new markets. In addition, the launch of Marti's car-pooling service, including related marketing and personnel costs, contributed to a decrease in Adjusted EBITDA of $2.7 million to $(3.9) million in Q4'22.

Marti Founder and Chief Executive Officer Alper Oktem said: "We are proud to have launched our car-pooling service in the fourth quarter of 2022, which is our first four-wheeled service offering and a complement to our existing two-wheeled offerings. With the launch of our car-pooling service, Marti is now catering to a much larger customer base, in line with relative demand for four-wheeled vehicles.

"This was a major investment and growth period for the company, and we're grateful to our team members who stepped up and delivered a world class product to customers in a very short amount of time."

New Car-Pooling Service Pilot

Going into the fourth quarter, Marti was the only mobility app in Turkey offering e-scooters, e-bikes, and e-mopeds. With the launch of its car-pooling service, Marti continues its role as the market leader in Turkey and is now able to offer a full range of mobility services to its customers through multiple transportation options based on destination distance, availability of public transportation, cost, and time of day.

2022 Full Year Financial and Operational Highlights

Consolidated net revenue increased 47% to $25.0 million compared to 2021, as a result of fleet expansion and a 60% year-on-year increase in rides, which totaled over 28 million.

Operating expenses, excluding depreciation and amortization, increased by 59% compared to 2021 to $18.6 million, due primarily to higher personnel costs as a result of biannual minimum wage increases and the launch of sub-scale operations in new cities, several of which have yet to reach minimum viable scale.

General and administrative costs increased by 40% to $12.8 million compared to 2021 as team and marketing expenses increased primarily due to the introduction of our car-pooling service pilot.

Adjusted EBITDA decreased by 135% to $(3.9) million, and adjusted EBITDA margin decreased by 5% to (15)% when compared to 2021, primarily as a result of increased operational, general and administrative, and business combination advisory expenses.

Prices increased by 121% compared to 2021, significantly exceeding the 40% currency depreciation of the Turkish lira relative to the U.S. dollar during the same period. Average daily rides per vehicle decreased 18% compared to 2021.

Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial and Operational Highlights

Net revenue increased 84% to $6.3 million, compared to $3.4 million in Q4'21, as a result of fleet expansion and timely pricing actions in response to increased inflation and local currency devaluation.

Operating expenses, excluding depreciation and amortization, increased by 118% to $6.1 million, compared to $2.8 million in Q4'21, which is higher than our Q4'22 forecast of $4.8 million due to increased personnel costs related to the creation of distinct teams for each modality that have yet to be consolidated, and fixed minimum startup investment costs related to the launch of operations in new cities that we have yet to scale.

General and administrative expenses increased by 55% to $4.9 million in Q4'22, compared to $3.1 million in Q4'21, due to increased team and marketing expenses related to the launch of our car-pooling service pilot and additions to our senior management team.

Adjusted EBITDA decreased to $(3.9) million, with an adjusted EBITDA margin of (62)%, compared to $(1.2) million in Q4'21 due to increased operating expenses resulting from the introduction of our car-pooling service, increased advisory expenses and expansion of our senior management team.

Average daily vehicles deployed increased to 38.1 thousand compared to 18.7 thousand in Q4'21 as our fleet size more than doubled, outpacing an expected increase to 36.4 thousand Fleet availability increased primarily due to lower incidence of repair and maintenance requirements and increased efficiency of battery swapping.

Average daily rides per vehicle decreased by 31% compared to Q4'21 due to lower daily rides per vehicle in newly launched sub-scale cities.

Average net revenue per ride increased by 31% to $0.91, compared to $0.7 in Q4'21, primarily due to increased prices in excess of inflation and currency depreciation.

Monthly fleet theft and vandalism rates remained below 0.1%.

We continued to build out our management team to support commercial growth opportunities by adding 47 new employees at our headquarters, including department heads for our Marketing and Operations teams. As of December 31, 2022, we had a 213-person team at our headquarters and 863 field team members. We continue to prioritize investments in talent, including senior management roles.

About Marti

Marti launched operations in 2019 with the goal of offering tech-enabled urban transportation services to riders across Turkey. We operate the country's largest fleet of e-mopeds, e-bikes, and e-scooters, serviced by proprietary software systems and IOT infrastructure, and we are the number one travel app in Turkey across iOS and Android app stores. We offer environmentally sustainable transportation services, that are currently delivered via fully electric vehicles, to our riders in an economically sustainable manner. For more information visit ir.marti.tech.

Interim Financials:

Q4 2021 Q4 2022 ? 2021 2022 ? Average Daily Vehicles Deployed 18,742 38,137 103% 16,899 33,004 95% Average Daily Rides per Vehicle 2.84 1.95 (31)% 2.88 2.37 (18)% Average Net Revenue per Ride (USD) 0.70 0.91 31% 0.96 0.88 (8)% Net Revenue (USD, thousands) 3,399 6,254 84% 16,999 24,998 47% Operating Costs, excl. D&A (USD, thousands) (2,795) (6,086) 118% (11,752) (18,636) 59% % of Net Revenue 82% 97% 69% 75% G&A (USD, thousands) (3,149) (4,883) 55% (9,097) (12,777) 40% % of Net Revenue 93% 78% 54% 51% Adj. EBITDA (USD, thousands) 1 (1,173) (3,874) 230% (1,645) (3,873) 135% Adj. EBITDA Margin (35)% (62)% (10)% (15)%

Adjusted EBITDA reconciliation:

(USD, thousands) Q4 2021 Q4 2022 2021 2022 Net loss (8,512) (4,947) (14,472) (14,426) Depreciation and Amortization 1,538 2,258 5,743 9,097 Income tax expense 888 - 888 - Financial income (80) (2,404) (180) (2,567) Financial expense 3,832 579 4,712 1,932 EBITDA (2,344) (4,513) (3,580) (5,784) One-off adjustments 456 263 1,048 78 Customs tax provision expense - 263 592 78 Founders' salary adjustment 218 - 218 - Other 238 - 238 - Non-cash adjustments 716 376 887 1,833 Stock based compensation expense accrual 680 403 852 1,658 Lawsuit provision expense 35 (27) 35 175 Adj. EBITDA (1,173) (3,874) (1,645) (3,873)

