Regulatory News:

ICAPE Group (ISIN code: FR001400A3Q3 Ticker: ALICA), a global technology distributor of printed circuit boards ("PCB"), today announced the acquisition of the operating assets of the company HEISSENBERGER LEITERPLATTENTECHNIK ("HLT"), a German PCB distributor.

Based in the German state of Baden-Württemberg, which is known for its industrial area specialized in automotive production, HLT supplies PCB to some 50 well-known customers. With a network of 6 strategic suppliers and its own logistics capabilities, HLT provides a range of high value-added services in fields as diverse as the automotive, home automation, telecommunications, aerospace and medical industries. HLT is thus positioned in markets that demand a wide variety of products in small and medium volumes ("High-Mix Low-Volume"). HLT generated revenue of €4.1 million in 2022.

Thanks to its diversified customer portfolio and its strategic location, HLT shows an advanced potential of synergies with the German subsidiary of ICAPE Group. With this acquisition, the Group strengthens its position as a leading player in one of the major markets for PCB distribution in Europe and worldwide. Furthermore, HLT's supplier portfolio and logistics platform will consolidate and optimize the global network structured by ICAPE Group, offering a significant value creation potential.

Cyril Calvignac, ICAPE Group's CEO, stated: "Germany represents one of the most important markets in the world, both for our industry and for our Group, and this is why we are enthusiastic to strengthen our position in this country once again today through the acquisition of HLT's operating assets. Its highly skilled team works daily for some of the biggest names in the industry and their expertise will be a great asset to our development in this mature market. HLT's values, focused on high value-added service quality, match ours perfectly. We are confident that many synergies will arise from the combination of our know-how, particularly at local level

Ralf HEISSENBERGER, HEISSENBERGER LEITERPLATTENTECHNIK's Managing Director, pursued: "By joining the ICAPE Group, we are partnering with a world leader in PCB distribution, whose purchasing power, supplier network and logistics platform will enable us to deliver an even more differentiated service to our customers. We look forward to working with the Group's teams, both in Germany and internationally, to leverage all the synergies that can be deployed between our two structures."

This acquisition of assets is carried out by the subsidiary ICAPE Deutschland GmbH and is financed 100% in cash.

About ICAPE Group

Founded in 1999, ICAPE Group acts as a key technological expert in the PCB supply chain. With a global network of 35 subsidiaries and a major presence in China, where most of the world's PCB production is done, the Group is a one-stop-shop provider for the products and services which are essentials for customers. As of December 31, 2022, ICAPE Group recorded a consolidated revenue of nearly €220 million.

For more information: icape-group.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230528005001/en/

Contacts:

ICAPE Group

CFO

Shora Rokni

Tel: +33 1 58 18 39 10

investor@icape.fr

Investor Relations

NewCap

Nicolas Fossiez

Louis-Victor Delouvrier

Tel: +33 1 44 71 94 98

icape@newcap.eu

Media relations

NewCap

Arthur Rouillé

Antoine Pacquier

Tel: +33 01 44 71 94 94

icape@newcap.eu