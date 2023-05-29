Reliance Entertainment Studios Private Limited: Reliance Entertainment's Vikram Vedha Bags Two Prestigious Awards at IIFA 2023 in Abu Dhabi

MUMBAI, INDIA / ACCESSWIRE / May 29, 2023 / Vikram Vedha, the gripping action-thriller directed by Pushkar-Gayatri, has added two more feathers to its cap by securing top honors at the prestigious International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards 2023 held on May 27th and 28th in Abu Dhabi, UAE. The film's outstanding achievement was recognized with the awards for "Best Performance in the Leading Role Male" and "Best Background Score". Adding to the success, the film also garnered "Best Action" award in Filmfare Awards 2023, recently held in India.

Hrithik Roshan, one of the most versatile actors in the industry, clinched the highly coveted "Best Performance in the Leading Role Male" award for his portrayal of the enigmatic gangster, Vedha. Roshan's charismatic and nuanced performance brought the character to life, leaving a lasting impact on audiences. His ability to effortlessly navigate the moral complexities of the role, combined with his remarkable screen presence, has earned him this well-deserved recognition.

Sam C.S. was honored with the "Best Background Score" award for his exceptional contribution to the film. Sam C.S.'s brilliant compositions resonated with the movie's intense narrative, creating an immersive experience for the viewers. Although unable to attend the ceremony personally, the award was accepted on his behalf by the film's director duo, Pushkar and Gayatri, who commended Sam C.S.'s exceptional talent and dedication.

The outstanding achievement of Vikram Vedha at the IIFA Awards and Filmfare serves as a testament to the film's brilliance and the team's meticulous efforts in crafting a captivating cinematic experience. As the accolades continue to pour in, it is evident that Vikram Vedha has firmly established itself as a cinematic gem that will be celebrated for years to come.

Speaking about the film's success, Sameer Chopra, VP Marketing, Reliance Entertainment, expressed his gratitude for the overwhelming response received by Vikram Vedha. He stated, "We are very proud of Vikram Vedha. The recognition the film is receiving is truly humbling. We extend our heartfelt thanks to IIFA for recognizing our efforts and to our phenomenal cast and crew for their unwavering dedication."

Vikram Vedha is an action-thriller written & directed by Pushkar-Gayatri. The story of Vikram Vedha is full of twists and turns, as a tough cop Vikram (Saif Ali Khan) sets out to track and chase a dreaded gangster Vedha (Hrithik Roshan). What unfolds is a cat-and-mouse chase, where Vedha - a master storyteller helps Vikram peel back layers through a series of stories leading to thought-provoking moral ambiguities.

Vikram Vedha is presented by Gulshan Kumar, T-Series and Reliance Entertainment in association with Friday Filmworks & Jio Studios and a YNOT Studios Production. The film is directed by Pushkar & Gayatri and produced by Bhushan Kumar & S. Sashikanth. Vikram Vedha released on the big screens globally on 30th September 2022 and is now streaming on Jio Cinemas.

About Reliance Entertainment

Reliance Entertainment is one of India's largest content studios, having produced and distributed more than 400 films that have grossed over $1 billion at the global box office. As a vertically integrated media company focused on India, the fifth largest media and entertainment market globally according to FICCI & EY, Reliance has proprietary new media assets across animation and gaming, which monetize the Company's proprietary film IP library across new media platforms. Reliance invests in film production companies and intellectual property, maintaining a rich content portfolio across multiple Indian languages and relationships for digital distribution with Netflix, Amazon, Disney+Hotstar and other platforms. Reliance films have won 29 national awards since 2008, and the Company works with some of the most prominent directors and stars in India.

