ARuVR Ltd: ARuVR Becomes First XR Platform to Be Awarded 'Accredited' Provider Status by LPI

- ARuVR® awarded 'Accredited Learning Technologies' provider status for its enterprise-grade Extended Reality (XR) training platform - LPI recognises ARuVR® as forerunner in rapidly growing XR industry

LONDON, ENGLAND / ACCESSWIRE / May 30, 2023 / ARuVR®, a multi-award-winning end-to-end Extended Reality (XR) training platform for enterprises, today announced that it has been awarded the status of Accredited Learning Technologies Provider by the LPI (Learning and Performance Institute), the leading global authority on workplace learning and development.





ARuVR® counts Coca-Cola, BT, Royal Air Force, Five Guys, ScotRail, NEOM, Amazon, and PWC among a rapidly growing international customer base and is the first and only XR provider on both the UK Government's CCS digital outcomes and specialists framework, and Crown G-Cloud-approved supplier lists. ARuVR® enables organisations to quickly and easily leverage the location-agnostic convenience and results-driven benefits of XR (Virtual and Augmented Reality) all from a single platform, to create and deliver immersive training programmes.

ARuVR®'s LPI Accredited Learning Technologies Provider status recognises the company's dedication to high quality and process improvement in providing learning, development, and training services to clients. This accreditation covers the Extended, Augmented and Virtual Reality products and professional services supplied by ARuVR® to their clients on a worldwide basis. ARuVR® followed a rigorous and in-depth process and was assessed on several key performance indicators, including business integrity, client value proposition, delivery capability, quality and performance management, people development, and business stability. ARuVR®'s overall KPI score was near an outstanding 100% across all sections.

Edmund Monk, CEO of the LPI, said: "We have extremely high standards for accreditation, and we are proud to commend ARuVR on their achievement. We work with our accredited organisations to ensure that they not only meet our standards but that they continue to improve. This way, organisations can be confident that they are working with the best."

The LPI is the foremost accreditation and membership body for the learning and development profession with a global reputation. The accreditation process employs a highly robust framework, developed over many years by learning experts and validated by data from thousands of organisations to measure, benchmark and improve the capability and performance of learning professionals and learning providers.

Frank Furnari, CEO & Founder, ARuVR®, said: "As the market for XR training solutions grows exponentially, we are delighted to be the first in the sector to achieve accreditation status by the LPI. We are committed to providing our global clients with not only the highest levels of quality and service but also to bring AR and VR to the training industry, in a way in which any organisation can embrace and benefit from."

