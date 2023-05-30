DJ Genel Energy PLC: Director/PDMR Shareholding

30 May 2023

Genel Energy plc

NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF A TRANSACTION BY A PERSON CLOSELY ASSOCIATED TO A PERSON DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND A PERSON DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES

On 29 May 2023, Ümit Tolga Bilgin notified the Company that on 25 May 2023, Bilgin Grup Dogalgaz A.S. purchased 750,000 Ordinary Shares in Genel Energy plc at a price of GBP1.1108 per share, and on 26 May 2013 Bilgin Grup Dogalgaz A.S. purchased 25,000 Ordinary shares in Genel Energy plc at a price of GBP1.1100 per share. Ümit Tolga Bilgin is Vice-Chairman of Bilgin Grup Dogalgaz A.S., and is a Non-Executive Director of Genel Energy plc.

On 30 May 2023, Luke Clements notified the Company that on 30 May 2023, he sold 8,928 Ordinary Shares in Genel Energy plc at a price of GBP1.120036 and repurchased the same number of shares at a price of GBP1.130404 in order for the shares to be held in an ISA account.

The notification below is made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation provides further detail.

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Bilgin Grup Dogalgaz A.S. 2 Reason for Notification a) Position/status Person closely associated to Ümit Tolga Bilgin b) Initial notification / Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuers, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Genel Energy plc b) LEI 549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be replaced for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date (iv) each place where transaction have been conducted Description of the financial instrument, type of Ordinary shares of 10 pence each instrument a) Identification code JE00B55Q3P39 Purchase of ordinary shares b) Nature of the transaction GBP1.1108 per share c) Price(s) and volumes(s) 750,000 Aggregated information d) -Aggregated volume 750,000 -Price GBP833,100 e) Date of the transaction 25 May 2023 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Bilgin Grup Dogalgaz A.S. 2 Reason for Notification a) Position/status Person closely associated to Ümit Tolga Bilgin b) Initial notification / Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuers, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Genel Energy plc b) LEI 549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be replaced for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date (iv) each place where transaction have been conducted Description of the financial instrument, type of Ordinary shares of 10 pence each instrument a) Identification code JE00B55Q3P39 Purchase of ordinary shares b) Nature of the transaction GBP1.1100 per share c) Price(s) and volumes(s) 25,000 Aggregated information d) -Aggregated volume 25,000 -Price GBP27,750 e) Date of the transaction 26 May 2023 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Luke Clements 2 Reason for Notification a) Position/status Person discharging managerial responsibility b) Initial notification / Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuers, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Genel Energy plc b) LEI 549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be replaced for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date (iv) each place where transaction have been conducted Ordinary shares of 10 pence each Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument a) Identification code JE00B55Q3P39 Sale and purchase of ordinary shares b) Nature of the transaction Price Volume GBP1.120036 per share 8,928 (sold) c) Price(s) and volumes(s) GBP1.130404 per share 8,928 (purchase)

Aggregated information

(i) Aggregated volume

8,928

Price

d) GBP9,999.68

(ii) Aggregated volume

8,928

Price

GBP10,092.25

e) Date of the transaction 30 May 2023

f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange

