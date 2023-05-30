Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of subscription rights and paid subscription shares of Starbreeze AB (72/23)

With effect from June 1, 2023, the subscription rights in Nasdaq will be traded on the list for Equity rights. Trading will continue up until and including June 12, 2023. Instrument: Subscription rights Short name: STAR TR B Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0020355410 Order book ID: 293719 Market Segment: OMX STO Eq.rights,Subs.Opt, Int. shares Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table With effect from June 1, 2023, the paid subscription shares in Starbreeze AB will be traded on the list for Equity rights. Trading will continue up until and including June 21, 2023. Instrument: Paid subscription shares Short name: STAR BTA B Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0020355428 Order book ID: 293720 Market Segment: OMX STO Eq.rights,Subs.Opt, Int. shares Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com