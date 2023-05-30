NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / May 30, 2023 / "Together we plant the future - Developing biodiversity corridors towards a more sustainable future" is a pilot program between Sofidel and Suzano, the world's largest producer of hardwood pulp. This partnership will demonstrate the value of collaboration, as required by SDG's Goal 17, across the supply chain to scale up environmental and socio-economic impact.

Through the cooperation, Sofidel's investment will scale up sustainable business models that can be adopted by communities living alongside the rainforest, at the same time as improving their food security and nutritional quality. This project will help lift around 1,400 family farmers out of poverty and, in doing so, it will create an important biodiversity corridor to promote connectivity within a 2,210 square kms area of high ecological value rainforest, straddling the border between the Brazilian states of Maranhão and Pará. The biodiversity corridor will benefit a range of native species in the region that are impacted by the fragmentation of habitats.

This project will be delivered with support and on-the-ground implementation from IABS, the Brazilian Institute for Development and Sustainability and Amazônia Onlus, an Italian non-profit active to defend the forest and the people of the Amazon.

Find out more: Suzano and Sofidel join forces for a pilot program to protect biodiversity and support local communities in the Amazon region

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Sofidel on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Sofidel

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/sofidel

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Sofidel

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/758100/Sofidel-and-Suzano-for-Together-we-plant-the-future