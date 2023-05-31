Global Brands Publications Limited: FxPro wins big at the 11th edition of Global Brands Magazine Awards

FxPro has won the "Best Online Broker in Asia" and "Most Innovative Trading Platform in the MENA region" in the year 2023.

LONDON, May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Brand Awards is an annual event held by Global Brands Magazine (GBM), an international publication headquartered in the UK. FxPro was evaluated based on customer service, satisfaction, digital innovation, strategic relationships, and new business development.





Commenting on FxPro winning the awards, Jay Reddy, Director of Global Brands Magazine said, "We are amazed that FxPro won two awards for two separate regions! This is a company that is backed by a strong management team, consistently delivering world class performance."

Commenting on winning the awards, Elsy Rayess, Head of Business Development FxPro, said, "We are thrilled to have been recognized as the Best Online Broker in Asia and Most Innovative Trading Platform in the MENA region. These awards are a testament to our commitment to providing our clients with exceptional service and innovative technology as we continue to make ongoing improvements to our trading offering. At FxPro, we strive to deliver the best possible trading experience to our clients, and we are proud to have our efforts acknowledged by these prestigious awards."

About FxPro

FxPro offers CFDs on FX, Shares, Spot Indices, Futures, Spot Metals, Spot Energy & Cryptos. We provide traders with access to top-tier liquidity, advanced trading platforms and tools, and award-winning order execution with no-dealing-desk intervention.

In our 16+ years as a leader in the online trading industry, we have remained a strong advocate of transparency and received more than 100+ awards for the professional trading conditions we offer.

About Global Brands Magazine

Global Brands Magazine is the largest digital branding publication, commanding a substantial audience of around 10 million+ visitors. Functioning as a distinguished platform, it showcases and commends exceptional brands from across the world.

About Global Brand Awards

The Global Brand Awards, hosted by Global Brands Magazine, is an esteemed annual event that highlights exemplary standards in branding, marketing, and customer engagement. The awards ceremony, characterized by a captivating gala event hosted in some of the world's finest hotels, serves as a gathering of influential business leaders, marketing executives, and esteemed representatives from the media.

