atNorth Announces Award Win for Iceland at the Tech Capital Awards

The leading data center operator submitted Iceland for the Tech Capital Location Award which aims to highlight geographical benefits to digital infrastructure investors.

REYKJAVÍK, Iceland, May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- atNorth the leading Nordic colocation, high-performance computing, and artificial intelligence service provider, has announced today that their Iceland entry has won the Tech Capital Location Award, the only annual prize to recognize a geography for its attractiveness and investor friendly climate when dealing with digital infrastructure investors.

atNorth showcased the benefits of investing in Iceland in general, such as the abundance of natural resources and the fact that their energy is 100% generated by renewable sources, in addition to their stable political situation, circular economy principles, and redundant connectivity prowess. As a result of these factors, Iceland has a reliable power supply and low energy costs, which makes it an ideal location for technology investment specifically. Furthermore, atNorth were able to demonstrate how pivotal Iceland's climate is for the cooling of high performance infrastructure by utilizing the example of their long standing client BNP Paribas that resulted in a 50% reduction in energy consumption, an 85% reduction in CO2 and significant cost savings.

atNorth continues to promote Iceland and the Nordic region in general as best in class locations for their state of the art data centers. The company will continue to build additional sites in the region as part of their growth strategy to expand their services sustainably and strategically to support the increasing need for energy efficient, data-intensive computing.

"We are thrilled that our entry for Iceland has won the Tech Capital Location Award," says Gisli Kr., Chief Sales Officer, at AtNorth. "As the demand for our services continues to grow we are delighted that one of our locations of choice has been recognized as an ideal location for tech investment and hope that this will encourage businesses to continue to make the most of its advantages".

"The judging process was rigorous and competitive, and we were impressed by the quality and diversity of the entries. The winners truly deserve the recognition they have received," said Karen Bach, Head Judge of The Tech Capital Global Awards 2023.

"The winners of The Tech Capital Global Awards 2023 are true innovators and leaders in the digital infrastructure space. They have demonstrated excellence and made significant contributions to advancing the industry forward," said Joao Marques Lima, editor of The Tech Capital.

More information on these awards can be found at the Tech Capital Award website (https://thetechcapital.com/)

About atNorth

atNorth is a leading Pan-Nordic data center services company that offers sustainable, cost-effective, and scalable colocation and high-performance computing services across Iceland, Sweden and Finland. The company operates five data centers in strategic locations across the Nordics, with a sixth site to open in Akureyri, Iceland in Q2, 2023 and a seventh site to open in Finland in 2024.

With sustainability at its core, atNorth's data centers run on renewable energy resources and support circular economy principles. All atNorth sites leverage innovative design, power efficiency, and intelligent operations to provide long-term infrastructure and flexible colocation deployments. The tailor-made solutions enable businesses to calculate, simulate, train and visualize data workloads in an efficient, cost-optimized way.

atNorth is headquartered in Reykjavik, Iceland, and is trusted by industry-leading organizations to operate their most critical workloads. The business was founded in 2009 and acquired by Partners Group in 2022. For more information, visit atNorth.com or follow atNorth on LinkedIn, Facebook, or Twitter.

