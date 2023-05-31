Ampace Technology Limited: Kunlun Opened a New Chapter for Ampace to Fully Seize the Opportunity in the Era of Energy Storage

XIAMEN, China, May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On May 24, 2023, Xiamen Ampace Technology Limited made its debut at the 16th International Photovoltaic Power Generation and Smart Energy Conference & Exhibition ("SNEC") in Shanghai.





At the new product launch event, Ampace introduced the Kunlun Series Super Long-cycling Lithium Cells (15,000 Cycles), which have revolutionized lithium cell industry by redefining standards for the lifespan of energy storage battery.

Dr. Yuan Qingfeng, R&D Director of Ampace, displayed the advantages of Kunlun Series products which broke through the technical barriers and realized innovations at the launch event. The Ampace Kunlun Series Super Long-cycling Lithium Cells have achieved more than twice the throughput compared to conventional battery cells, with exceeding 15,000 cycles = 80% SOH, and 20,000 cycles = 70% SOH, doubling the lifespan of lithium batteries in energy storage systems, and enabling the lifespan of matching PV equipment to reach over 20 years. It solved the problems of customers needing to replace batteries during the operation cycle of PV storage projects, thereby achieving a 30% reduction in the full life cycle electricity cost, boosting commercial storage users easily cope with the new application challenge of PV storage with the same lifespan and multiple cycles within a day, solving the core contradiction between system lifespan and the full life cycle cost of the system, and ultimately greatly enhancing the commercial value of energy storage products.

In terms of technological innovation, the new Pre-lithiation Technology has been adopted for the first time in the Ampace Kunlun Series Lithium Cells to build a "lithium storage battery", thereby supplementing the system's loss of lithium ions. In terms of chemical system innovation, the industry's pioneering formula is adopted in the graphite and electrolyte of Ampace Kunlun Series Lithium Cells, which can slow down the rate of lithium-ion loss. Furthermore, the new type of graphite has a more stable structure, which can achieve free disembedding of lithium ions during the cycling process, reducing the generation of new interfaces and the consumption of active lithium ions. A new type of electrolyte is adopted in Ampace self-developed additive, constructing a dense and uniform protective film on the surface of graphite, thereby the loss of lithium ions during cycling is able to be reduced.

