Mittwoch, 31.05.2023
Breaking News am Mittwoch: Rare Gelegenheit! Absolut ungewöhnlicher Pennystock!
WKN: A2AD2Q | ISIN: DK0060696300 | Ticker-Symbol: 8ZI
Frankfurt
31.05.23
11:57 Uhr
15,510 Euro
+0,290
+1,91 %
Branche
Getränke/Tabak
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
31.05.2023 | 14:10
127 Leser
Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S completes the acquisition of the brand XQS

Company Announcement
No. 24/2023

Copenhagen, 31 May 2023

Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S completes the acquisition of the brand XQS.

Effective 31 May 2023, Scandinavian Tobacco Group (the "Company") has completed the acquisition of substantially all assets of the Swedish company XQS International AB ("XQS"). Reference is made to the Company's announcement of 23 April 2023.

For further information, please contact:
Torben Sand, Head of IR & Communication, phone +45 5084 7222 or torben.sand@st-group.com
Eliza Dabbagh, IR and Communication, phone +45 5080 7619 or eliza.michael@st-group.com

Attachment

  • Company Announcement no 24 2023 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/f1c99ca6-a16e-426c-8865-bfc61925c41e)

© 2023 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
