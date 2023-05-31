Travelier Appoints Former VP Product of Agoda and CFO of Gloat to Leadership Team

The new key executive additions will further boost the company's position as a leader in the travel and tech industry

TEL AVIV, Israel, May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Travelier (formerly Bookaway Group), an online platform for land and sea transportation worldwide, today announced the appointment of Ron Hoffman as Chief Product Officer and Chief Executive Officer of 12GO, a subsidiary of Travelier, and Roy Golding as the Chief Financial Officer of Travelier.

The new additions to the team will help to propel Travelier forward with its mission to unify the fragmented ground and sea sector of the travel industry by bridging the gap between offline local suppliers and world travelers who are used to booking travel itineraries online.

Serving the last ten years as Vice President of Product at Agoda, Ron Hoffman has demonstrated his ability to drive product innovation, leading multiple successful initiatives in product development, marketing, and data analytics. Equipped with vast knowledge of the travel industry Ron will carry over his experience to bolster Travelier's product capabilities and improve customer experience when using the platform and purchasing transportation tickets online.

"I am thrilled to be joining Travelier at such a pivotal moment in the industry, as we focus on unlocking the potential that exists in the land and sea transportation markets around the globe," said Ron Hoffman, Chief Product Officer of Travelier and Chief Executive Officer at 12GO. "Travelier is revolutionizing this overlooked sector, and I am especially looking forward to improving the group's product offerings in Asia and meeting the growing customer demand for travel opportunities in the region."

With more than 20 years of experience in senior financial management positions, Roy Golding brings vast experience to his new role as CFO of Travelier. Prior to joining Travelier, he served as the CFO of Gloat, Zerto, and Telmap, where he gained significant knowledge and experience with M&A and Strategic Planning.

"Travelier has already made a major impact on the travel industry in a very short period of time," said Roy Golding, CFO of Travelier. "It's exhilarating to be a part of the company at a critical junction in its growth as it extends to connect customers at all corners of the globe. I look forward to building off the prior success it has had to accelerate growth in the market."

"We are thrilled to welcome both Roy and Ron to the Travelier leadership team as we enter a period of accelerated and focused growth," said Noam Toister, CEO and co-founder of Travelier. "As we continue to bring in the best talent across our subsidiaries, the Travelier brand only stands to benefit from an influx in invaluable industry knowledge as we set our sights on becoming the leader in the land and sea transport travel industry."

About Travelier

Travelier, formerly known as Bookaway Group, is a travel-tech company, revolutionizing ground and sea transportation for travelers. Travelier's network of digital platforms allow customers to instantly buy intercity tickets to ferries, buses and trains in local markets which can be usually complex, enabling stress-free travel across the globe. Since its founding in 2017, Travelier has worked to bridge the gap between international travelers and local transportation suppliers - empowering suppliers to grow their businesses, all while easing travel anxiety for the consumer. Travelier's mission to facilitate memorable journeys is not only at the root of their proprietary platform but stretches across their wide range of subsidiaries - Bookaway, Getbybus servicing the Balkans, 12Go in Southeast Asia, SeatOS for the Asia Pacific market, and Plataforma10 and Sisorg servicing Latin America. For more information, visit Travelier.com

