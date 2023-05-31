USA News Group: Big Developments in Cancer Treatments set for Upcoming ASCO 2023 Annual Meeting in June

FN Media Group Presents USA News Group News Commentary

VANCOUVER, BC, May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- USA News Group - With this year's Annual Meeting of the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO 2023) less than 30 days away, there's plenty of anticipation for updates on some of the biggest developments in the world of cancer research. In the past, the event has delivered some major milestones and catalyst events for biotech companies large and small, and this year's lineup is certainly shaping up to deliver more big results. Among the announced lineup of companies that ASCO deemed worthy of an oral presentation features a wide range of players, including Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) (TSX:ONC), Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ), Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN), IN8bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INAB), and Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT).

Coming off a big win in December 2022 that saw their lead asset pelareorep gain FDA Fast Track Designation for the treatment of advanced/metastatic pancreatic cancer, Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) (TSX:ONC) is set to once again deliver results on their flagship immunotherapeutic agent. At the 2023 ASCO Annual Meeting, Oncolytics will be making the company's first oral presentation at the event, this time giving an update on its randomized BRACELET-1 trial in HR+/HER2- metastatic breast cancer.

"Being selected for an oral presentation at ASCO is an immense honor that speaks to the importance of BRACELET-1's results to key opinion leaders and other critical stakeholders in breast cancer," said Dr. Matt Coffey, President and CEO of Oncolytics Biotech. "ASCO is widely recognized as one of the world's premier oncology conferences, and we're thrilled that our collaborators at PrECOG will have such a prestigious venue to present the randomized phase 2 BRACELET-1 trial."

The BRACELET Study stands for Breast cAnCEr with the oncolytic reovirus peLareorEp in combination with anti-pd-L1 avelumab and paclitaxel. BRACELET-1 is designed to confirm and expand upon Oncolytics' prior positive clinical results for pelareorep in HR+/HER2- metastatic breast cancer and inform the design of a subsequent registrational study. Previous data from early-stage HR+/HER2- breast cancer patients demonstrated pelareorep's ability to stimulate anti-tumor immunity, remodel tumor microenvironments, and potentially improve patient prognosis by reducing the risk of cancer recurrence.

According to the National Cancer Institute HR+/HER2- is the most common cancer subtype, accounting for roughly 69% of all female breast cancer cases. By 2032, the global breast cancer market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 10.3% to US$85.5 billion.

"Stakeholders across the breast cancer community have demonstrated a keen interest in this readout, which will add to a dataset that already includes statistically significant phase 2 results showing pelareorep's ability to drive a robust overall survival benefit in this indication," added Dr. Coffey in his company's latest Q1 2023 Financial Results announcement, talking about both the core programs of breast and pancreatic cancer. "With these programs both targeting large markets with significant clinical unmet needs and supported by robust clinical proof-of-concept data, we believe confirming their paths towards approval would represent important value-creating events that will substantially de-risk and accelerate pelareorep's development."

In the case of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ), the biotech developer, along with its partners, are scheduled to present nine abstracts at ASCO 2023. Among these include an oral presentation from their Phase 2b study of the bispecific antibody zanidatamab in previously treated HER2-amplified billary tract cancer (BTC), as well as another from a Jazz-supported Investigator Sponsored Trial (IST) featuring results from a Phase 1b study evaluating the efficacy of lurbinectedin in combination with doxorubicin in soft-tissue sarcoma (STS), which is intended to serve as a lead-in to a randomized Phase 2 trial in leiomyosarcoma (LMS).

"We are thrilled to present, together with our partner Zymeworks, an oral presentation of pivotal trial results in patients with HER2-positive BTC, an aggressive disease that currently has no FDA-approved HER2-directed treatment options," said Rob Iannone, M.D., M.S.C.E., Executive Vice President, Global Head of Research and Development of Jazz Pharmaceuticals. "The breadth of oncology data being presented by Jazz and our partners reflects our relentless focus on raising the standard of care for some of the most difficult-to-treat cancers."

Data from the pivotal IMerge Phase 3 clinical trial evaluating Geron Corporation's (NASDAQ:GERN) first-in-class telomerase inhibitor, imetelstat, in lower risk myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS), will be delivered through an oral presentation at ASCO 2023. Imetelstat is a novel, first-in-class telomerase inhibitor exclusively owned by Geron and being developed in hematologic malignancies. The myelodysplastic syndrome treatment market is expected to surpass US$6.6 billion, growing at a 9.3% CAGR from 2023 to 2030.

The Phase 3 portion of the IMerge Phase 2/3 study is a double-blind, 2:1 randomized, placebo-controlled clinical trial to evaluate imetelstat in patients with IPSS Low or Intermediate-1 risk (lower risk) transfusion dependent MDS who were relapsed after, refractory to, or ineligible for, erythropoiesis stimulating agent (ESA) treatment, had not received prior treatment with either a HMA or lenalidomide and were non-del(5q).

Focused on innovative gamma-delta T cell therapies, IN8bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INAB) was also selected for an oral presentation at ASCO 2023, highlighting new Phase 1 study results evaluating the safety, tolerability and efficacy of INB-200, a potentially promising treatment for newly diagnosed glioblastoma multiforme (GBM). The global GBM treatment market is expected to grow from $2 billion in 2022 to $2.2 billion in 2023, at a CAGR of more than 10%, and onwards to $3.2 billion in 2027.

"We are excited that the Phase I trial of INB-200 in GBM has been selected for an oral presentation at ASCO," said William Ho, CEO and co-founder of IN8bio. "GBM is a highly aggressive and difficult-to-treat brain cancer, where treatment options have remained largely unchanged for almost two decades. The current median progression-free survival with the standard of care for GBM is 6-7 months and overall survival is only 14-16 months. We believe that our unique approach to solid tumor cancers targeting the DNA damage response with our genetically engineered gamma-delta T cells may eliminate more cancer cells and potentially prolong the time to relapse or death."

Lastly, Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) has announced that five abstracts providing new molecular insights into prostate and other cancers will be presented at ASCO 2023, including an oral presentation titled FOLFOXIRI plus bevacizumab and atezolizumab as upfront treatment of unresectable metastatic colorectal cancer (mCRC): Updated and overall survival results of the phase II randomized AtezoTRIBE study.

FOLFOXIRI is a cancer drug combination that includes folinic acid, fluorouracil (5FU), oxaliplatin and irinotecan. It is a treatment for bowel cancer that has spread to other parts of the body (advanced or metastatic bowel cancer). However, the company is also looking ahead to other abstracts to be showcased at ASCO 2023, including others that use Veracyte technology.

"At Veracyte, we are committed to partnering with the scientific community to uncover new insights that may ultimately help further transform cancer care for patients," said Marc Stapley, CEO of Veracyte. "We particularly look forward to study findings being presented at ASCO that leverage our Decipher GRID database to explore differences in how patients with prostate cancer might respond to particular treatments based on their genomic profiles, and that demonstrate our deep scientific capabilities in immuno-oncology."

The Decipher Genomics Resource for Intelligent Discovery (GRID) database includes more than 100,000 whole-transcriptome profiles from patients with urologic cancers and is used by Veracyte and its research partners to help advance understanding of prostate and other urologic cancers.

