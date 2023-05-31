Completion of the acquisition of 100% of Spedimex, a leading player in contract logistics in Poland and a specialist in the fashion and e-commerce sectors (2022 revenues of 109 million)

Strengthening of ID Logistics geographical footprint in Poland with 15 new locations and blue-chip customers

Transaction paid 70% in new ID Logistics shares and 30% in cash

ID Logistics, (ISIN: FR0010929125, Ticker: IDL), one of the European leaders in contract logistics is announcing the completion of the acquisition of 100% of Spedimex, a major player in contract logistics in Poland, with strong expertise in the fashion and e-commerce sectors.

ACQUISITION OF SPEDIMEX

Founded in 1993, Spedimex has become a key player in contract logistics in Poland, with recognized expertise in the fashion and e-commerce sectors for major international and Polish brands, as well as in cosmetics. In addition to contract logistics, Spedimex offers a solid distribution and transport network, value-added logistics services or detail preparation. Spedimex has developed an asset-light model and operates in 15 sites across the country representing 230,000 m². The company has implemented sophisticated mechanization and technology solutions capable of managing large and complex flows such as, for example, stores and e-commerce returns from more than 15 European countries for a single customer. In recent years, Spedimex has significantly increased its turnover to reach PLN 510 million (€ 109 million) in 2022.

This strategic acquisition for ID Logistics is motivated by the close proximity of cultures and the very similar business models of the two companies: asset light approach, dedicated warehouses, solutions adapted to the specific needs of each operation. The complementarity of customer portfolios and technical expertises between Spedimex and ID Logistics will also allow the development of significant commercial synergies, in particular for leading international customers. Adding Spedimex is perfectly in line with ID Logistics' strategy to support its major customers in their development in Europe and America.

Finally, in a dynamic of post-Covid industrial relocation, ID Logistics is strengthening its position in a very dynamic market which already plays a central role in the current reorganizations of supply chains in Europe and records the highest growth in continental Europe. With the acquisition of Spedimex, ID Logistics becomes a market leader in Poland with 35 sites, 7,000 employees and a portfolio of leading industrial customers, retailers and e-merchants.

Spedimex will operate under the name ID Logistics and the new entity will be headed by Yann Belgy, Managing Director of ID Logistics in Poland, with Marcin Bak, CEO of Spedimex, providing a 6-month transition period by his side. Yann Belgy, Managing Director of ID Logistics Poland comments "The founders and teams of Spedimex have developed real expertise, particularly in apparel and cosmetics logistics. We are very pleased to join forces today to offer even more value and opportunities to the customers and teams of our 2 companies

TRANSACTION DETAILS

The transaction was paid in cash for €23.5m and for the equivalent of €53.9m in new ID Logistics Group shares issued to Marcin Bak, former main shareholder and CEO of Spedimex, becoming a 3.2% shareholder of ID Logistics Group. These payment terms allow ID Logistics to maintain a solid financial structure post-acquisition.

In addition to the acquisition of Spedimex, Eric Hémar, Chairman and CEO of ID Logistics Group, has contributed to ID Logistics Group, through the company Immod over which he has control, his 5.0% stake in the sub-holding Ficopar in exchange of new ID Logistics Group shares. This rationalization of the legal structure enables ID Logistics Group to hold 100% of its sub-holding Ficopar. After these two capital transactions, Eric Hémar slightly increases its direct and indirect ownership to 53.0% of the shares of ID Logistics Group, thus retaining the possibility of paying in shares for future acquisitions,

ABOUT ID LOGISTICS :

ID Logistics, managed by Eric Hémar, is an international contract logistics group with revenue of €2.5 billion in 2022. ID Logistics manages 375 sites across 18 countries representing more than 8 million square meters of warehousing facilities in Europe, America, Asia and Africa, with 30,000 employees. With a client portfolio balanced between retail, e-commerce and consumer goods, ID Logistics is characterized by offers involving a high level of technology. Developing a social and environmental approach through a number of original projects since its creation in 2001, the Group is today resolutely committed to an ambitious CSR policy. ID Logistics shares are listed on the regulated market of Euronext Paris, compartment A (ISIN code: FR0010929125, Ticker: IDL).

