Pulsenmore Ltd.: A first of its kind Virtual Gynecology and Obstetrics Hospital is using Pulsenmore's Home Ultrasound technology for Prenatal Care

The hospital is aiming to improve workflow efficiencies andstandard of pregnancy care, as well as enhance patient satisfaction.

RAMAT GAN, Israel, June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- When most European hospitals struggle with shortage of resources, including doctors, nurses and sonographers, while in parallel dealing with a steady increase in patient volume, leading to long wait times and staff burnout, "Sheba Beyond", has announced the launch of the world's first virtual department of gynaecology and obstetrics. Sheba Beyond is a branch of Sheba hospital, the largest hospital in Israel and ranked amongst the top 10 best hospitals in the world. The well-reputed hospital is known for its remarkable care and services, and for differentiatee itself from other hospitals by being in the forefront of adopting innovative technologies.

Sheba Beyond is working with cutting-edge Israeli MedTech companies and integrates various remote telehealth solutions including thePulsenmore home ultrasound solution, that allows the replacement of in person visits with remote ones.

The Pulsenmore home ultrasound technology, is a CE-certified self-scan ultrasound for at-home use and remote clinical care, prescribed by clinicians and complementary to routine ultrasound checkups. It allows for a continuum of care for fetal wellbeing from the pregnant woman's home. The self- scans are sent for remote review and interpretation by clinicians who can interact with patients asynchronously or in real-time, reducing the need for an in-clinic visit.

The Pulsenmore solution tackles many resource management challenges by enabling patients and care givers flexibility and time savings, leading to a better workflow, reduced in clinic visits and increased patients satisfaction. It also helps overcome geographic barriers for patients who live in rural areas where access to healthcare is limited.

Dr. Avi Tsur, Director of Gynecology and Obstetrics at Sheba Beyond, said, "This is a significant change in the patient's journey. Our main goal is to allow women to continue their daily routines, develop their careers, achieve their goals, and enjoy their family time while receiving the best standard of pregnancy care."

